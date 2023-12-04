Two goals at the death snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, but some at Anfield did not stick around to see it unfold, and Jurgen Klopp had a message for them.

When it comes to late winners, Liverpool are more than adept at delivering, and there is no feeling quite like it.

Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered two priceless moments in the 87th and 88th minute at Anfield, turning a losing scoreline into a winning one in the blink of an eye.

The scenes were glorious, players slid on their knees in front of the Kop and Darwin Nunez headed straight for Klopp’s arms, but some who witnessed the first whistle did not stick around for the last.

It is hard to explain why when sport is all about unpredictably, and Klopp had a cheeky message for those who left before the magic happened.

“I don’t know if people left the stadium, to be honest?” Klopp questioned as he gave a run through of the game’s events to LFCTV.

Presenter Peter McDowall, who was interviewing the manager, said in response: “A few did.”

Turning straight to the camera with a pointed look and grin, Klopp said: “What can we really learn from this game!”

The manager famously said in 2015, less than a month into his reign, that “we decide when it is over” as “between 82 and 94 [minutes] you can make eight goals if you like.”

On Sunday, it was only two, but that was all Liverpool needed to maintain their spotless Anfield record and make it 11 wins on the bounce at home this season.

Not sure missing out on the traffic would ever be worth more than celebrating two incredible goals at the Kop end that snatched victory from what looked to be a defeat when the clock was in its 80th minute.

This team know how to rally late, stick with them.