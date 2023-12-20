Liverpool host West Ham in the League Cup quarter-finals this evening, as they look to edge one step closer to Wembley. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Tim Robinson.
Teams
Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones; Elliott, Nunez, Gakpo
Subs: Adrian, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, McConnell, Clark, Diaz, Gordon, Salah
West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Ogbonna, Mavropanos, Johnson; Alvarez, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Kudus
Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Zouma, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Ings, Kehrer, Emerson, Mubama
