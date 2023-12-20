Liverpool host West Ham in the League Cup quarter-finals this evening, as they look to edge one step closer to Wembley. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Tim Robinson.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones; Elliott, Nunez, Gakpo

Subs: Adrian, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, McConnell, Clark, Diaz, Gordon, Salah

West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Ogbonna, Mavropanos, Johnson; Alvarez, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Kudus

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Zouma, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Ings, Kehrer, Emerson, Mubama

