Another two players picked up injuries against Arsenal, with one serious and the other a doubt for Liverpool’s match against Burnley.

Liverpool’s squad list is becoming shorter and an extremely intense game against Arsenal will have tired the players further. That said, the Reds should still be capable of beating Burnley on Boxing Day.

With injuries increasing by the game, we’ve got you covered so you know who is and isn’t available for Liverpool.

Here is who will miss out for Liverpool vs. Burnley and Klopp’s updates:

Diaz (knee) – doubt – “Physios were not too concerned”

– doubt – “Physios were not too concerned” Jota (hamstring) – unavailable – “He didn’t train with the team” before Sunday

– unavailable – “He didn’t train with the team” before Sunday Mac Allister (knee) – unavailable

– unavailable Tsimikas (collar bone) – unavailable

– unavailable Joel Matip (ACL) – unavailable

– unavailable Thiago (hip) – unavailable

– unavailable Stefan Bajcetic (calf) – unavailable

– unavailable Andy Robertson (shoulder) – unavailable

– unavailable Ben Doak (MCL) – unavailable

Kostas Tsimikas became the latest casualty at Anfield, as he broke his collar bone against Arsenal when pushed into Jurgen Klopp by Bukayo Saka.

An awkward landing means he could be facing around two months on the sidelines so, with Andy Robertson also still out, Joe Gomez will fill in at left-back.

Liverpool’s other worry from the night was Luis Diaz. The Colombian went off after a clash of knees and was later seen with ice on his left leg.

Thankfully, Klopp said after the game: “Physios were not too concerned, but you never know.

“We play again in three days, and you never know how quick the turnaround is. We will see.”

Another winger, Diogo Jota, is less likely to play than Diaz due to his hamstring injury. Klopp told reporters: “I don’t want to rule out anybody now, we will see.

“He didn’t train with the team yet, we have only one proper session so it will be a surprise. But maybe I will get a surprise. I don’t know.

“He didn’t train with the team but the session I saw was really intense, but I didn’t ask who will be available yet and the medical department will tell me now or [Sunday].”



Alexis Mac Allister isn’t set to return until 2024, and neither is Robertson. Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic remain out but are on their way to a return, finally.

Ben Doak and Joel Matip are both going to be sidelined for another few months at the least.

Liverpool’s likely available squad vs. Burnley

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Chambers

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Nunez, Diaz*

* Doubtful