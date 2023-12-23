Luis Diaz sustained a painful injury to his knee in the draw against Arsenal, but Jurgen Klopp has offered some optimism with Liverpool “not too concerned” right now.

With Kostas Tsimikas breaking his collarbone in the first half, the sight of Diaz on the ground clutching at his left knee – the same one he injured last season – was the last thing we wanted.

The winger was in obvious pain and withdrawn immediately thereafter, and with games coming quick and fast even a minor issue can cause an absence across multiple games.

Klopp explained how Diaz “has pain” after a knee on knee collision with Bukayo Saka, but that the club’s physio were “not too concerned,” which does offer some hope it’s not anything serious.

“I hope not [an injury for Diaz]. He has pain. It was knee on knee,” Klopp told reporters post-match.

“In the moment we wanted to change twice, Lucho was down, then we decided to change all three as we don’t have to wait [to see] how Lucho is.

“Lucho told me he has a little pain, physios were not too concerned, but you never know.

“We play again in three days, and you never know how quick the turnaround is. We will see.”

Diaz’s reaction to the knock to his knee did not look promising, but that the physios’ initial assessment was not alarming is certainly a positive.

But as Klopp noted, Liverpool have games in quick succession and it will be a waiting game to see if Diaz can be back up and running for the trip to Burnley on Boxing Day.

The Reds are still without Diogo Jota, and with Mo Salah‘s impending departure for the Africa Cup of Nations, Klopp can ill afford to lose any more of his forward options.