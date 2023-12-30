Liverpool’s 2024 kicks off with a bank holiday clash with Newcastle, here’s everything you need to know ahead of another huge Premier League test.

Liverpool vs. Newcastle

Premier League (20) | Anfield

January 1, 2024 | 8pm (GMT)

The Reds will be keen to keep pace with those around them at the top end of the table, and face a Newcastle side struggling for form so far this season.

Three points are a must if the pressure is to be kept on the likes of Man City and Arsenal, but Eddie Howe’s side are unlikely to make things easy on Monday night at Anfield.

Here are the 10 main things you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs. Newcastle.

1. Team news

Fans were given an unexpected boost when Jurgen Klopp hinted that Alexis Mac Allister could be available to feature on Monday night.

The manager said “The decision is not done yet” with regard to him being in contention for Newcastle‘s visit, though Andy Robertson‘s return remains a little while off yet.

2. Newcastle injuries

The visitors will also have to contend with fitness issues, with manager Howe indicating in his own pre-match press conference that nine players could be unavailable for the encounter.

Nick Pope, Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes, Jamaal Lascelles, Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson, Javier Manquillo and Matt Targett are all set to miss out through injury, while Sandro Tonali remains banned due to being found guilty of betting breaches.

3. Changes expected

The Reds will have enjoyed an unusually long six-day gap by festive standards when Newcastle come to town, but there are still plenty of places on the pitch where the manager can shuffle the pack.

Cody Gakpo will be looking to keep his place ahead of Luis Diaz or Darwin Nunez, while Harvey Elliott will be hopeful his impressive recent form will be rewarded with another start.

4. Expect timewasting

Howe set his side up to frustrate Liverpool at Anfield last season, and that was at a time when Newcastle were on the rise.

It ended in heartbreak for the visitors, as Fabio Carvalho smashed home a winner deep into added time, but Klopp will be fully aware that the same tactics are likely on this occasion.

Let’s hope it ends in equally amusing, albeit less stressful, circumstances this time!

5. Jota bonus

The timely and somewhat surprising return to the side of Diogo Jota against Burnley was a significant boost to the attacking options for the festive period.

Jota does however have just one goal to his name against the Magpies for the Reds, and will be hoping to add to that tally should he be deemed fit enough to be involved from the outset.

6. Howe under pressure?

Remarkably, Howe finds himself in a sticky situation at St. James’ Park despite leading the club into their first Champions League campaign for two decades this season.

Newcastle currently sit 16th in the Premier League form table across the last six fixtures, having suffered back-to-back damaging losses to relegation candidates Luton and Nottingham Forest.

A comprehensive beating at Anfield could throw the manager’s future into further uncertainty, but Klopp will be more than satisfied with three points no matter which way they surface.

7. Hitting Newcastle for six?

The Reds have a positive recent record against their upcoming visitors, with the last five meetings all going in the favour of Klopp’s side.

Newcastle haven’t won in any of the last 14 encounters dating back to 2016, and their last win in the league at Anfield came all the way back in 1994.

8. Record points up for grabs

Liverpool have picked up 114 points against the Geordies in the Premier League era, not too shabby!

Only West Ham have surrendered more points to the Reds in that time (115), but that tally can be overtaken with a win on Monday night.

9. Referee watch

Anthony Taylor will be the man in charge on New Year’s Day, the official who was at fault with two decisions that went against the Reds back in October.

He will be assisted from the sidelines by Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn, while Stuart Attwell and Mark Scholes watch on from the VAR booth at Stockley Park.

Andy Madley is the fourth official.

Just win please, Liverpool.