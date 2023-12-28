Liverpool host Newcastle in the Premier League on January 1, having already suffered a strange decision this season from the referee for that Anfield clash.

The Reds ended their year with more refereeing controversy after two disallowed goals in their 2-0 win at Burnley, and no doubt it will continue in 2024.

First up for Jurgen Klopp‘s side is the visit of Newcastle to Anfield, having taken top spot in the Premier League with victory at Turf Moor.

Referee for the New Year’s Day clash will be Anthony Taylor, who was involved in a terse exchange with Klopp after the 2-2 draw at Brighton in October.

Liverpool were left frustrated with two decisions that went against them at the AMEX, the first being a failure to send Pascal Gross off for the foul that led to Mo Salah‘s penalty.

The second came with Solly March sandwiched between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate and, despite it being a fair challenge, Taylor awarded a free-kick which led to Lewis Dunk’s equaliser for 2-2.

Speaking after that game, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi admitted that should not have been a foul – while also arguing his own case for a penalty after a handball from Virgil van Dijk.

“We can speak until tomorrow night and we are not able to find an agreement,” De Zerbi insisted.

Taylor has refereed Liverpool twice already this season, while the Greater Manchester-born official has been in charge of more of their games than any other club in his career (56).

His assistant referees are Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn, as was the case for the Brighton game, while Andy Madley is fourth official.

Stuart Attwell will be in the VAR booth, assisted by Mark Scholes.