Mohamed Salah has replicated a feat only four others have managed at Liverpool, scoring 200 goals for the club in his 327th appearance.

Ian Rush, Roger Hunt, Gordon Hodgson, Billy Liddell and now Salah, the only five players to have ever scored 200 or more goals for Liverpool – quite the exclusive list.

The Egyptian joins the quartet after his goal against Crystal Palace, with the milestone strike coming in yet another heart-stopping Reds comeback win.

The 31-year-old’s record is awe-inspiring, the winger with the prolificacy of an out-and-out striker continues to laugh in the faces of those who proclaimed him to be a one-season wonder.

Breakdown of Salah’s 200 goals Premier League – 148

– 148 European competition – 45

– 45 FA Cup – 5

– 5 League Cup – 1

– 1 Community Shield – 1 Open play – 170

– 170 Penalties – 30

His tally is all the more impressive when you consider only 30 of his strikes have been from the penalty spot, with the remaining 170 coming from open play.

Despite his prolific goalscoring abilities, he remains one of the most underappreciated players in the Premier League and across Europe.

It is not the case at Liverpool, but Jurgen Klopp accepts the true realisation of what he was capable of will only come to light after his playing days are over.

“We appreciate him, and everybody will appreciate him for sure even more after his career because then you will realise, ‘Wow, we saw something really special’,” Klopp said earlier this season.

But those days are unlikely to come any time soon for the 31-year-old, Klopp assessed: “I think if we would really scan him, the majority of his bones are probably 19 or 20, because he just keeps himself in such a good shape.”