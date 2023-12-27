★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
LFC WINTER SALE

UP TO 70% OFF!

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Referee reacts, Gakpo admission & 2 defenders linked – Latest LFC News

The players are having a day off but the news keeps coming, as Liverpool recover from beating Burnley in the Premier League.

 

Inacio rumours return

With plenty of Liverpool fixtures to keep us occupied, there has been little time for transfer rumours. However, we can expect those to ramp up significantly in the next few days.

One of the latest men linked is Goncalo Inacio. You may recognise his name as, reports have connected Liverpool with the Sporting Lisbon defender before.

2K9F8NJ Goncalo Inacio of Sporting CP - Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK - 26th October 2022

This time, Portuguese daily newspaper Jornal de Noticias, are the ones linking him. Reporter Luis Antunes wrote that Inacio is ‘surrounded by Liverpool’ and is ‘on Liverpool’s radar’.

However, there is reportedly a “€60 million (release) clause” – that’s about £52m, if we are taking the words literally.

This really is a loose link but, with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas out, a left-sided defender would potentially be a priority area for Klopp, in the January transfer window.

 

3 things today

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 3, 2023: Fulham's Antonee Robinson during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-3. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Ex-referee Mark Clattenburgdoesn’t agree’ that Cody Gakpo‘s goal should have been ruled out vs. Burnley – that’s for anyone who has the energy for VAR chat over Christmas
  • Vincent Kompany believes Liverpool are “getting back to the levels” of Klopp’s first great team – high praise from the former Man City captain
  • Liverpool have “made contact” with Fulham about left-back Antonee Robinson, 90min understands – not the most reliable of sources

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

  • Klopp revealed Liverpool’s players have two days off, Wednesday 27 and Thursday 28, after beating Burnley – well deserved, too!

  • Gakpo isn’t too worried about missing Mo Salah‘s goals when he goes to AFCON – read what he had to say here

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 26, 2023: Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Chelsea FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham won 2-0. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

  • Ange Postecoglou has said Tottenham defender Cristian Romero will be out “probably four or five weeks” with a hamstring strain

  • Attacking midfielder and left winger Eljif Elmas is to join RB Leipzig from Napoli. It offers further indication that Fabio Carvalho will return from his loan in January – as This Is Anfield already understood

  • Salford City have sacked manager Neil Wood, their sixth boss in the last five years – the ‘Class of 92’ clearly didn’t learn much from Alex Ferguson then

 

Video of the day and match of the night

You may not have caught this video as it went up on Christmas Day – a real tear-jerker from Liverpool.

Match of the night is Everton vs. Man City in the Premier League who play at 8.15pm (GMT), live on Amazon Prime.

Slightly earlier, at 7.30pm, Brentford play Wolves and Chelsea play Crystal Palace.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023