The players are having a day off but the news keeps coming, as Liverpool recover from beating Burnley in the Premier League.

Inacio rumours return

With plenty of Liverpool fixtures to keep us occupied, there has been little time for transfer rumours. However, we can expect those to ramp up significantly in the next few days.

One of the latest men linked is Goncalo Inacio. You may recognise his name as, reports have connected Liverpool with the Sporting Lisbon defender before.

This time, Portuguese daily newspaper Jornal de Noticias, are the ones linking him. Reporter Luis Antunes wrote that Inacio is ‘surrounded by Liverpool’ and is ‘on Liverpool’s radar’.

However, there is reportedly a “€60 million (release) clause” – that’s about £52m, if we are taking the words literally.

This really is a loose link but, with Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas out, a left-sided defender would potentially be a priority area for Klopp, in the January transfer window.

3 things today

Ex-referee Mark Clattenburg ‘doesn’t agree’ that Cody Gakpo‘s goal should have been ruled out vs. Burnley – that’s for anyone who has the energy for VAR chat over Christmas

Vincent Kompany believes Liverpool are “getting back to the levels” of Klopp’s first great team – high praise from the former Man City captain

Liverpool have “made contact” with Fulham about left-back Antonee Robinson, 90min understands – not the most reliable of sources

Latest Liverpool FC news

Klopp revealed Liverpool’s players have two days off, Wednesday 27 and Thursday 28, after beating Burnley – well deserved, too!

Gakpo isn’t too worried about missing Mo Salah‘s goals when he goes to AFCON – read what he had to say here

Virgil van Dijk has picked Alisson alongside Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo Nazario and himself, for his ultimate 5-a-side team!

Latest chat from elsewhere

Ange Postecoglou has said Tottenham defender Cristian Romero will be out “probably four or five weeks” with a hamstring strain

Attacking midfielder and left winger Eljif Elmas is to join RB Leipzig from Napoli. It offers further indication that Fabio Carvalho will return from his loan in January – as This Is Anfield already understood

Salford City have sacked manager Neil Wood, their sixth boss in the last five years – the ‘Class of 92’ clearly didn’t learn much from Alex Ferguson then

Video of the day and match of the night

You may not have caught this video as it went up on Christmas Day – a real tear-jerker from Liverpool.

Match of the night is Everton vs. Man City in the Premier League who play at 8.15pm (GMT), live on Amazon Prime.

Slightly earlier, at 7.30pm, Brentford play Wolves and Chelsea play Crystal Palace.