Your final daily dose of Liverpool news of the week is very Arsenal-focused, as you might imagine!

Robertson update

Jurgen Klopp insists he is hopeful to have Andy Robertson back from injury next month, with the manager revealing in his pre-Arsenal press conference that the left-back is making steady progress with his recovery.

Robertson has been out of action since sustaining a dislocated shoulder on international duty with Scotland in October, for which he subsequently required surgery.

The manager was optimistic when discussing the likelihood of a return in the near future, adding that the Scotsman is ‘annoyed’ by not being able to train fully with his team-mates.

“The problem is that the shoulder is not there, the rest of the body’s fine, he needs to be patient a little bit longer,” said the boss.

“He can do all the physical work already, which annoys him a lot because he is not allowed to do ball training, a little bit of passing maybe but not properly.

“But when he is allowed to go shoulder-wise, I think it’s a short time until he will be back. We all hope it will be in January, but I don’t know.”

3 things today: Gravenberch “fine” & Alonso flying

Ryan Gravenberch is expected to be “fine” for Arsenal‘s visit having missed the League Cup victory over West Ham as a precaution

James Tarkowsk has admitted feeling “intimidated” by Klopp’s tradition of watching opposition sides warm up before matches

Xabi Alonso is continuing to thrive in the Bundesliga, setting an unprecedented record with his Bayer Leverkusen side

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool have released an official statement following the news that a court had ruled against UEFA blocking the proposal back in 2021

Spirit of Shankly have responded to Klopp’s remarks about Anfield’s atmosphere by saying they have “deep-rooted” concerns of their own

Mikel Arteta insists his side’s aim is to “silence the crowd” this weekend, he’s struggled with that in the past!

Video of the day and match of the night

Check out the full coverage of Klopp’s press conference as he previewed the biggest game of the season so far.

Atmosphere, injuries and Burnley were on the agenda!

Plucky underdogs Man City are going in search of more silverware this evening as they take on Fluminense in the Club World Cup final.

You can watch it all unfold on TNT Sports 1 from 6pm (GMT), let’s hope former target Andre can do us a favour!