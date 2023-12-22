After Thursday’s ruling in the European Court of Justice on the failed European Super League, Liverpool FC released an official statement on the matter.

Liverpool have become the latest club to again distance themselves from a European Super League, after the European Court of Justice’s rulings brought the proposals back into the spotlight.

The club statement said:

“Yesterday’s ruling by the European Court of Justice does not change Liverpool FC’s previous stance on a proposed European Super League. Our involvement has been discontinued. “We will continue to work with fellow clubs through the ECA and participate in UEFA competitions.”

This is largely similar to how other clubs who were originally involved in the 2021 breakaway league have reacted.

Since the events of 2021, when Liverpool announced they were to form an ESL with other elite European clubs, the Reds have formed a legally-binding supporters board that could veto another move of the kind.

This may prove vital for fans, as the European Court of Justice’s ruling found UEFA “abused a dominant position” by threatening to exclude teams from their competitions, should they break away.

While the ruling has led to A22 Sports group releasing plans for another super league, of a similar kind, supporters might not need to be worried immediately.

The finer details of the ECoJ’s report make it difficult for a super league to be formed and instead confirm UEFA as the indefinite moguls of European football, according to several journalists who have analysed the findings.

Tottenham, Man United, Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea were the other clubs foiled in 2021 when backlash helped prevent the super league.

They have all now released statements similar to Liverpool’s.