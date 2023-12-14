Liverpool have been able to register a new player for their final game of the Europa League group stage, after 21-year-old Tom Hill made the trip to Union SG.

The Reds confirmed their 23-man travelling group for the Group E closer on Wednesday, with Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah all left out.

With that quartet rested and six other players sidelined through injury, Klopp has called up a number of academy players for an effectively meaningless tie.

The majority of those youngsters were already eligible for the Europa League as part of List B, which allows clubs to register an unlimited number of players under the age of 21 provided they have been on the books for at least two years.

But Hill, who was a surprise inclusion in training on Wednesday before boarding to flight to Belgium, was not previously registered.

UEFA have now confirmed his addition to the squad, however, meaning the local-born midfielder can play against Union SG on Thursday evening.

Hill has been with Liverpool since under-6s, and technically debuted at senior level when a youth side took on Aston Villa in the League Cup in 2019.

He is yet to add any further first-team appearances, having spent 20 months on the sidelines following a serious knee injury at the start of 2020/21.

Following his recovery – and with further setbacks – Hill has largely stayed with the U21s, but he was part of the senior squad for pre-season last year.

It remains to be seen whether the Formby native will start against Union SG, though his versatility could certainly be useful.

Typically deployed in midfield this season, Hill could also be used as part of the attack, with there a vacancy on the left wing if Klopp keeps his key players on the bench as expected.

He is the leading source of goals for Liverpool U21s in the league this season, with three goals and two assists in seven games.

Lewis Koumas and Mateusz Musialowski have also both scored three goals, while Bobby Clark is the only player to set up more than Hill, with three assists.

Clark would almost certainly have started against Union SG, but the 18-year-old is currently out with injury.