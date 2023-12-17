Liverpool vs. Man United is one of the planet’s biggest fixtures with millions tuning in worldwide. Read on for how to watch this Premier League match.

It is fair to say Liverpool are firm favourites for this one, but that doesn’t prevent the pre-match bellyache that comes with the fixture.

Liverpool have six players out injured but are still in a considerably better position than Man United, who could be missing up to 12 from their ranks.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (GMT) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 3.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 7.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man United is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Man United and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man United is being shown live on NBC Sports and Telemundo in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man United is being shown live on fuboTV in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Worldwide

