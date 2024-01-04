★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
LFC WINTER SALE

UP TO 70% OFF!

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

4 ex-Liverpool players have just taken up new manager jobs – and 1 as assistant

It has been a busy time for former Liverpool players, with four ex-Reds taking up new managerial positions over the festive period and another becoming an assistant.

With Xabi Alonso continuing to impress as Bayer Leverkusen manager, a number of his fellow professionals will be hoping to have similar levels of success at their new clubs.

Dirk Kuyt, Harry Kewell, Steven Caulker and Charlie Adam have all found themselves in the dugout at new clubs, while Nuri Sahin looks set to follow them having been handed an assistant position.

Kuyt was confirmed as the new manager of Belgian second-tier side Beerschot, having been sacked from his first managerial role with ADO Den Haag 13 months earlier.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, March 25, 2022: Dirk Kuyt during an open media day at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the Legends game between Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

He began his coaching journey with Netherlands amateur side Quick Boys back in 2017 as an assistant, before taking charge of Feyenoord U19s.

Kewell has also found himself in new employment, taking over as the boss of Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan.

The Australian has left his post as a coach at Scottish champions Celtic to take up the role, which will be his first as a manager since leaving Barnet in 2021.

Former defender Caulker has become player-manager at Malaga City in the Spanish fifth tier, which represents his first step into coaching as his playing days head towards a close.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 13, 2016: Liverpool's new signing Steven Caulker in action against Arsenal during the Premier League match at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

He will be joined in taking his first venture into management by Adam, who has landed his first senior job at League One side Fleetwood Town having hung up his boots at Dundee back in 2022.

Sahin has found a place at the most high-profile of these clubs, appointed assistant manager at his former team Borussia Dortmund with a view to becoming manager this summer.

The former midfielder began his managerial career at Antalyaspor, and is set to do battle with Alonso in the Bundesliga this season.

It will be interesting to see how all five ex-Reds fare in their latest steps in the volatile world of football management, and Liverpool fans will no doubt wish them well with what is to come.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024