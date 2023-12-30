Former Liverpool striker Dirk Kuyt has taken his next step in management, just over a year after his first senior managerial role came to an end.

The Dutchman began his coaching career as an assistant at a Netherlands amateur side Quick Boys back in 2017, before later going on to take charge of Feyenoord U19s.

His first stint in the managerial hot seat came in the second tier of Dutch football at ADO Den Haag, but he lasted just six months before being removed from his post with the side sitting 17th in the table last November.

A further 13 months on, Kuyt has now assumed the role of head coach in the Belgian second division side Beerschot.

The 43-year-old has signed a short-term deal to keep him at the club until the end of the season, replacing Austrian coach Andreas Wieland at the club.

Speaking after taking his latest position, the ex-forward said in a club statement: “I am happy that I can sign for a club with such a beautiful history.

“That’s what I like, clubs with a rich tradition and history. I thought Beerschot was the perfect next step in my career, I can’t wait to start this new challenge with a lot of energy and enthusiasm.”

Kuyt ended his playing days where he later started his coaching journey at Quick Boys in 2018, with his testimonial featuring former Liverpool team-mates Steven Gerrard and Luis Garcia among others.

He left Anfield for Fenerbahce in 2012, having racked up 285 appearances across six seasons for the Reds.

The former No. 18 lifted the League Cup under Kenny Dalglish during his final season on Merseyside, coming on as a second-half substitute in the subsequent FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Kuyt became a popular figure on the Kop due to his workmanlike attitude, as well as his eye for goal in key moments.

The Dutchman famously scored a hat-trick of tap-ins at home to Man United back in 2011, as well as netting back-to-back winners against Everton during the season prior.

Liverpool fans will be hoping Kuyt goes on to be a success in his latest venture, which will start with the league visit of De Graafschap after the winter break in the Netherlands on January 12.