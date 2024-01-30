Tuesday’s news brought us fitness updates from the boss, a twist in the sporting director search and plenty more.

Edwards rejects Liverpool return

In a rather unexpected update, Michael Edwards is said to have turned down an approach from Fenway Sports Club to return to the club as sporting director.

The 44-year-old left his post at Anfield 18 months ago, bringing to an end his 10-year association with the club.

He was replaced by Julian Ward, who lasted a matter of months in the role before himself deciding to move on, with Jorg Schmadtke taking over from him on a temporary basis.

Incidentally, Ward has been named among a list of candidates for the vacant sporting director position at Man United, as per the Daily Telegraph.

Schmadtke is set to follow departing manager Jurgen Klopp out of the exit door this summer, and it appears work is already underway to sound out the next candidates.

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is reported to be of interest to the Reds, and he will be available on a free this summer!

Atalanta midfielder Ederson has also been touted as an option for the summer, but the Reds could face stiff competition

Thiago has finally made a return to full training with the squad, something the boss described as an “incredible moment”

We’ve read between the lines of the manager’s comments and think we have an estimation of when we can expect Mohamed Salah to return to action

The man who failed to award a penalty for Martin Odegaard’s handball against Arsenal last month has once again been handed VAR duty for the fixture this weekend, marvellous

Ignore the nonsense about player futures and contracts, listen to these wise words from the boss instead!

We can get a sneak peek at our opponents this weekend as Arsenal travel to Nottingham Forest looking to keep pace with those at the top.

TNT Sports 2 is the place to be for that one, with the game getting underway at 7.30pm (GMT).