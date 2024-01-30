Nat Phillips has left Liverpool on loan for the rest of the season, with the centre-back heading to the Championship after a failed stint at Celtic.

Phillips was brought in as emergency centre-back cover for Celtic at the very end of the summer transfer window, and never broke into Brendan Rodgers’ plans.

A short-term deal heralded eight appearances, with the 26-year-old unfortunate to score an own goal on his fourth outing, while his final game brought a first league defeat of the season for the club.

Returning to Liverpool earlier this month, it had been speculated – by Jurgen Klopp, no less – that Phillips could stay with his parent club.

But with Jarell Quansah excelling in the absence of Joel Matip and Klopp’s full-back injuries easing, the decision was made to allow the No. 47 to leave on loan again.

Cardiff have beaten both Blackburn and Leeds to a deal for Phillips, who has now finalised his switch to the Welsh club.

He is likely to command a first-choice role in manager Erol Bulut’s back line, with only three other specialist centre-back options in the squad including youngster Ollie Denham, who was recalled from loan at Dundee United.

Bulut has been required to use midfielder Ryan Wintle and full-backs Perry Ng and Jamilu Collins out of position at times this season.

Liverpool will hope it provides the game time Phillips desperately needs at this stage of his career, as he almost certainly edges towards a permanent exit in the summer.

This is now his fourth loan move, having previously represented Stuttgart, Bournemouth and Celtic, while he will turn 27 before the end of the season.

Though a change of manager will take place at Liverpool this summer, there is little chance that any new arrival will consider Phillips a long-term option ahead of the core of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Quansah.

Cardiff are currently mid-table in the Championship, with their next fixture away to Watford on Saturday.

Phillips is the fourth Liverpool player to join Cardiff on loan during Klopp’s tenure, following Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson and Sheyi Ojo.

All the best, Nat.