★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
LFC WINTER SALE

UP TO 70% OFF!

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Everton “keen,” Endo’s allegiances & referee revealed – Latest LFC News

More players have been recalled from their loans as Liverpool prepare to face Arsenal in the FA Cup.

 

Calvin Ramsay recall ‘possible’

This week alone, James Balagizi, Rhys Williams, Owen Beck and Fabio Carvalho have all been recalled from their loans to return to Liverpool.

Another youngster who could have the same fate is Calvin Ramsay. He started off his spell at Preston injured and has since had COVID-19, which has contributed to his struggle for first team football.

Having played just two Championship games, Ramsay’s boss, Ryan Lowe, was asked about a possible early return to Merseyside for the right-back.

The manager responded, saying: “There is a possibility with everything…

“He’s now finding himself out of the squad, but there is a possibility with everything. We will do what is best for us and the player as well.”

Unless things change, it seems Ramsay is surplus to requirements at Preston while first-choice Brad Potts stays fit.

 

4 things today

  • Tyler Morton‘s red card, he got while playing for Hull against Sheffield Wednesday, has been rescinded – common sense prevails
  • Liverpool loanee Luca Stephenson has been given the all clear after being taken off, for Barrow, on a stretcher due to a nasty head collision – Wrexham’s David Worrall was the other player hurt
  • David Coote has been announced as referee for Liverpol’s League Cup semi-final first leg against Fulham – there has been no VAR named for the tie

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Thursday, July 21, 2022: Liverpool's Fábio Carvalho during a pre-season friendly match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool will wear their purple, third kit against Arsenal, despite the hosts also not wearing red – this is to promote the No More Red anti-knife crime campaign

  • The Times report Liverpool have rejected two bids for Beck, who has just returned following a successful loan spell at Dundee – that suggests he will make at least one Liverpool appearance this season

  • Everton have “asked” about Fabio Carvalho‘s availability on loan, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti – not the most reliable of sources but it could be better than a Championship move

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 25, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané (R) and Brentford's Ivan Toney during the FA Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at the Brentford Community Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Gillingham manager Stephen Clemence, son of Liverpool great Ray Clemence, has given a touching interview about his dad – you can read it here

  • Fulham manager Andre Silva has been charged by the FA for comments about Sam Barrott, in which he said the referee “didn’t have the experience to handle the pressure”

  • Brentford boss Thomas Frank has said only an “unbelievable” offer for Ivan Toney could see the striker move in January

 

Video of the day and match of the night

Have a watch of this great video from FourFourTwo’s Adam Clery, who has looked at Mo Salah‘s changing role in the Liverpool team.

Match of the night is Everton vs. Crystal Palace at 8pm (GMT). Somewhat bizarrely, the FA Cup weekend kicks off on a Thursday.

This game is live on ITV 4 and sees our neighbours face a tricky first tie. They lost in the League Cup quarter-finals on penalties, so this is their only chance left of silverware this season.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024