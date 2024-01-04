More players have been recalled from their loans as Liverpool prepare to face Arsenal in the FA Cup.

Calvin Ramsay recall ‘possible’

This week alone, James Balagizi, Rhys Williams, Owen Beck and Fabio Carvalho have all been recalled from their loans to return to Liverpool.

Another youngster who could have the same fate is Calvin Ramsay. He started off his spell at Preston injured and has since had COVID-19, which has contributed to his struggle for first team football.

Having played just two Championship games, Ramsay’s boss, Ryan Lowe, was asked about a possible early return to Merseyside for the right-back.

The manager responded, saying: “There is a possibility with everything…

“He’s now finding himself out of the squad, but there is a possibility with everything. We will do what is best for us and the player as well.”

Unless things change, it seems Ramsay is surplus to requirements at Preston while first-choice Brad Potts stays fit.

4 things today

Fulham are “keen” on Roberto Firmino, as are Crystal Palace and West Ham, reports journalist Graeme Bailey – it’s possible but seems unlikely given he still has two and half years left on his massive Al-Ahli contract

Tyler Morton‘s red card, he got while playing for Hull against Sheffield Wednesday, has been rescinded – common sense prevails

Liverpool loanee Luca Stephenson has been given the all clear after being taken off, for Barrow, on a stretcher due to a nasty head collision – Wrexham’s David Worrall was the other player hurt

David Coote has been announced as referee for Liverpol’s League Cup semi-final first leg against Fulham – there has been no VAR named for the tie

Latest Liverpool FC news

Wataru Endo admitted he ‘wanted to stay’ on Merseyside but his role as Japan captain “is important” – thankfully, Alexis Mac Allister is coming back at just the right time

Liverpool will wear their purple, third kit against Arsenal, despite the hosts also not wearing red – this is to promote the No More Red anti-knife crime campaign

The Times report Liverpool have rejected two bids for Beck, who has just returned following a successful loan spell at Dundee – that suggests he will make at least one Liverpool appearance this season

Everton have “asked” about Fabio Carvalho‘s availability on loan, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti – not the most reliable of sources but it could be better than a Championship move

Latest chat from elsewhere

Gillingham manager Stephen Clemence, son of Liverpool great Ray Clemence, has given a touching interview about his dad – you can read it here

Fulham manager Andre Silva has been charged by the FA for comments about Sam Barrott, in which he said the referee “didn’t have the experience to handle the pressure”

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has said only an “unbelievable” offer for Ivan Toney could see the striker move in January

Video of the day and match of the night

Have a watch of this great video from FourFourTwo’s Adam Clery, who has looked at Mo Salah‘s changing role in the Liverpool team.

Match of the night is Everton vs. Crystal Palace at 8pm (GMT). Somewhat bizarrely, the FA Cup weekend kicks off on a Thursday.

This game is live on ITV 4 and sees our neighbours face a tricky first tie. They lost in the League Cup quarter-finals on penalties, so this is their only chance left of silverware this season.