Gary Neville’s biased punditry against Liverpool continued on Sunday evening, before the former Man United defender labelled baffled fans a “sensitive mob.”

While he has been typically measured in his praise for Liverpool over the years, despite his obvious ties to their arch rivals, Neville’s stance has changed this season.

That shone through during and after the 0-0 draw between the Reds and United, while fans blasted his commentary as “insufferable” throughout the 4-2 win over Newcastle on New Year’s Day.

It continued following United’s 2-2 draw at home to Tottenham on Sunday, with Neville backing Spurs to finish above Liverpool this season.

Will Spurs finish in the top four? ? Jamie Redknapp says he would rather they won the FA Cup than finish in the top four ? pic.twitter.com/w4LNUeYtpg — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 14, 2024

The draw put Tottenham five points behind the Premier League leaders having played a game more, but the 48-year-old insisted: “I think if they keep their players fit, they’re a certainty [for top four].

“Absolute certainty [for top four], and I think they can get to two and three.

“I think actually when you watch them, with those five or six players fit and back, if they can get through this next few weeks, I genuinely think they could be better than Arsenal and Liverpool this season.”

The default assumption there is that Man City win the title, but Neville’s claim that Spurs – who have won four of their last 11 games in the league – can finish above the current leaders is embarrassing.

That was the view of Liverpool supporters on social media.

Gary Neville saying Spurs will finish above Liverpool if they keep everyone fit is mind boggling – and an indictment of just how bitter and lacking impartiality he's started to become ? pic.twitter.com/9xehSfp6kn — Gray (@GMU12PHY) January 14, 2024

Gary Neville has just said if Spurs get all their players fit,they can finish above #LFC.He didn't mention what #LFC could do if they got all their players fit tho..The man is losing loads of credibility by the week. — AnfieldUrchin (@Anfield_Urchin) January 14, 2024

Gary Neville saying Spurs could still finish 2nd or 3rd and above Liverpool ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — lfcalsty99 (@lfcalsty99) January 14, 2024

Of course Neville thinks Spurs can finish above Liverpool. Of course he does. — Tim Bolton (@TimBolton1981) January 14, 2024

Of course Neville thinks spurs can finish above Arsenal and Liverpool, he has to try and justify to himself that United got dominated at home by a team that will be up at the top when in fact it’s a team 6 months into a new journey who will probably take finishing 4th — Marty Sikora (@marty_sikora) January 15, 2024

Gary Neville just said Spurs could still finish 2nd or 3rd ahead of Liverpool! What an absolute tool! ??#LFC #Spurs — Sajad (@SajadIqbalLFC) January 14, 2024

This is why you take no notice of bad faith actors from Manchester on all matters pertaining to Liverpool. https://t.co/rrkbhCXgIB — Neil Atkinson (@Knox_Harrington) January 14, 2024

Always say when Liverpool drop points its best to let dust settle a bit before going on social media because 9 times outta 10 you'll look like a triggered whiney child. Gary Neville live on TV as paid football pundit after United dont win a game pic.twitter.com/TRfAcKYoaY — Andythered83 (@AndyGni) January 15, 2024

Of course, if viewers kept track of the predictions of pundits such as Neville from week to week, the lack of consistency would be staggering.

But this latest shot in the dark has so little basis that the Sky Sports stalwart was rightly called out – even in the studio, as Jamie Redknapp interrupted his suggestion that Spurs should welcome a loss to Man City in the FA Cup fourth round.

In response to criticism, and it being pointed out that Liverpool are currently top despite missing nine senior players due to injury and internationals, Neville called Reds fans a “sensitive mob.”

Such a sensitive mob you lot nowadays. The reason I said Spurs “could” (repeat could) finish above you is they may have a clear run and you’re in all comps! If it’s a laughable suggestion relax and enjoy your PL ? https://t.co/JfRySmBiga — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 15, 2024

“Such a sensitive mob you lot nowadays,” he wrote on Twitter.

“The reason I said Spurs ‘could’ (repeat could) finish above you is they may have a clear run and you’re in all comps!

“If it’s a laughable suggestion relax and enjoy your [title].”