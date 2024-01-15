★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Gary Neville embarrasses himself with title claim – calls Liverpool fans “sensitive mob”

Gary Neville’s biased punditry against Liverpool continued on Sunday evening, before the former Man United defender labelled baffled fans a “sensitive mob.”

While he has been typically measured in his praise for Liverpool over the years, despite his obvious ties to their arch rivals, Neville’s stance has changed this season.

That shone through during and after the 0-0 draw between the Reds and United, while fans blasted his commentary as “insufferable” throughout the 4-2 win over Newcastle on New Year’s Day.

It continued following United’s 2-2 draw at home to Tottenham on Sunday, with Neville backing Spurs to finish above Liverpool this season.

The draw put Tottenham five points behind the Premier League leaders having played a game more, but the 48-year-old insisted: “I think if they keep their players fit, they’re a certainty [for top four].

“Absolute certainty [for top four], and I think they can get to two and three.

“I think actually when you watch them, with those five or six players fit and back, if they can get through this next few weeks, I genuinely think they could be better than Arsenal and Liverpool this season.”

The default assumption there is that Man City win the title, but Neville’s claim that Spurs – who have won four of their last 11 games in the league – can finish above the current leaders is embarrassing.

That was the view of Liverpool supporters on social media.

Of course, if viewers kept track of the predictions of pundits such as Neville from week to week, the lack of consistency would be staggering.

But this latest shot in the dark has so little basis that the Sky Sports stalwart was rightly called out – even in the studio, as Jamie Redknapp interrupted his suggestion that Spurs should welcome a loss to Man City in the FA Cup fourth round.

In response to criticism, and it being pointed out that Liverpool are currently top despite missing nine senior players due to injury and internationals, Neville called Reds fans a “sensitive mob.”

“Such a sensitive mob you lot nowadays,” he wrote on Twitter.

“The reason I said Spurs ‘could’ (repeat could) finish above you is they may have a clear run and you’re in all comps!

“If it’s a laughable suggestion relax and enjoy your [title].”

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024