Jamie Carragher has heaped praise onto the finishing of Diogo Jota, describing the forward as “out of this world” and sparking comparisons between him and Robbie Fowler.

Jota was on target twice as the Reds consolidated their place at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 win away to Bournemouth.

It came after a string of other impressive performances, with the Portuguese having registered six goal involvements in three league matches since returning from a muscle injury last month.

He was ruthless in front of goal at the Vitality Stadium, something which former Reds defender Carragher was quick to point out after the game.

“I’ve played with some great Liverpool strikers, and Jamie [Redknapp] has obviously played with one in terms of Robbie Fowler,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

"He's absolutely out of this world" ? Diogo Jota ? Robbie Fowler @Carra23 believes the Portuguese forward is right up there with the best finishers in Liverpool history ? pic.twitter.com/jciqTcpR0i — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 21, 2024

“Michael Owen, Luis Suarez, Fernando Torres, Robbie Fowler. I think he’s the best finisher.

“When he gets a chance he’s so clinical. This season a goal or assist every 84 minutes, there’s only two or three players in the Premier League who are higher than that.

“He sums up Liverpool’s recruitment. Over the last five or six years people always say Liverpool’s recruitment is great.

“He’s a player who was in and out of the Wolves team, and when he was bought a lot of people were scratching their heads.

“Finishing-wise I think he’s as good if not better than Torres, Suarez, even Salah finishing-wise, and maybe the one who can compete with him is probably Robbie Fowler in the early days of the Premier League and those types of finishes.

“He’s absolutely out of this world.”

Carragher later took to Twitter to ask his followers who they believe is the club’s best finisher in the Premier League era.

Is @DiogoJota18 @LFC best finisher in the PL era ???? — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 21, 2024

They didn’t agree with him, however, with Jota receiving the fewest votes in the ex-defender’s poll at 11.2%.

Luis Suarez topped the pile with 43%, while Fowler and Mohamed Salah sat behind him on 32.3% and 13.5% respectively.

Jota’s impact since his return to the field has been unquestionable though, with the 27-year-old having notched three goals and four assists across his five appearances since, with only two of those coming from the start.

The Reds will be hoping that trend continues, with the latest victory putting five points between themselves and reigning champions Man City at the top of the Premier League table.