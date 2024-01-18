Liverpool return to Premier League action following a brief winter break when they travel to Bournemouth on Sunday, with Jurgen Klopp facing some big decisions.

The Reds are aiming to stay top of the pile with victory on the south coast, but are coming up against opposition who have lost just one of their last nine outings, winning seven.

And to make things even trickier for Klopp, his options for this fixture are still being reduced by a lengthy injury list.

For that reason, the German’s selection should not be too difficult to predict.

Alisson will clearly start in goal, while Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk form the preferred centre-back partnership ahead of him.

On the flanks, Joe Gomez will hope to extend his fine run of form at left-back, while Conor Bradley looks the smart pick on the right after impressing against Fulham.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister is the obvious selection in the holding midfield role, with Curtis Jones locked in for the left-sided eight.

And, with a start (and perhaps involvement in the squad) looking beyond Dominik Szoboszlai as a result of a delayed return to full training, Ryan Gravenberch will surely take the remaining spot in the centre.

Up top, Diogo Jota feels like a must-pick on the left given his recent form, while Darwin Nunez remains the preferred starting No. 9.

And you wonder if Klopp will be tempted to give Harvey Elliott another go on the right wing in the absence of Mohamed Salah, despite his last two outings there providing mixed results.

Predicted Liverpool XI vs. Bournemouth: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones; Elliott, Jota, Nunez