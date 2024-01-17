★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 13, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (L) and Cody Gakpo during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Dominik Szoboszlai still OUT as winger makes rare Liverpool training appearance

Dominik Szoboszlai remains a doubt for Liverpool’s trip to Bournemouth on Sunday, with the midfielder not part of the return to training in midweek.

Szoboszlai has been out since the 4-2 win over Newcastle on New Year’s Day, missing the last two games for Liverpool due to a hamstring problem.

There had been hope that the Hungary captain would return to fitness after a winter break that saw Klopp and his players take six days off.

But having told Nemzeti Sport last week that “we don’t want to rush anything,” Szoboszlai appeared to miss training on Wednesday.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 8, 2023: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Toulouse FC and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

A smaller-than-usual squad was put through their paces at the AXA Training Centre, with Szoboszlai one of 10 players currently out through injury or international duty.

Andy Robertson joined his team-mates in the gym as he nears a return following shoulder surgery, but there is no indication that he has resumed contact training.

Klopp and his staff called upon a young contingent, including starters Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley, with Bobby Clark, Kaide Gordon, James McConnell, Calum Scanlon and Lewis Koumas involved too.

There were also rare appearances for winger Trent Kone-Doherty, 17, and goalkeeper Kornel Misciur, 16.

Kone-Doherty joined senior forwards Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo in the absence of Mohamed Salah.

FLEETWOOD, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 19, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Kone-Doherty before the FA Youth Cup 3rd Round match between Fleetwood Town FC Under-18's and Liverpool FC Under-18's at Highbury Stadium. Liverpool won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

READ: 10 Liverpool academy youngsters to watch – including Kone-Doherty and Misciur

Misciur worked alongside the regular goalkeeping group of Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian and Fabian Mrozek.

Virgil van Dijk, Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister, Ibrahima Konate, Harvey Elliott, Ryan Gravenberch and Joe Gomez also trained, along with the pair of Nat Phillips and Owen Beck.

Unlike Rhys Williams, who was recalled from a failed loan at Aberdeen this month before joining Port Vale on Tuesday, the club are yet to make a decision on whether Phillips and Beck will stay or go in January.

Calvin Ramsay, returned from a similar spell at Preston, is expected to head out on loan again and was not spotted in training.

Liverpool squad spotted in training on Wednesday

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 8, 2023: Liverpool's Luis Díaz during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Toulouse FC and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek, Misciur

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Phillips, Gomez, Bradley, Beck, Scanlon

Midfielders: Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliott, McConnell, Clark

Forwards: Nunez, Jota, Diaz, Gakpo, Gordon, Koumas, Kone-Doherty

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024