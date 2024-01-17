Dominik Szoboszlai remains a doubt for Liverpool’s trip to Bournemouth on Sunday, with the midfielder not part of the return to training in midweek.

Szoboszlai has been out since the 4-2 win over Newcastle on New Year’s Day, missing the last two games for Liverpool due to a hamstring problem.

There had been hope that the Hungary captain would return to fitness after a winter break that saw Klopp and his players take six days off.

But having told Nemzeti Sport last week that “we don’t want to rush anything,” Szoboszlai appeared to miss training on Wednesday.

A smaller-than-usual squad was put through their paces at the AXA Training Centre, with Szoboszlai one of 10 players currently out through injury or international duty.

Andy Robertson joined his team-mates in the gym as he nears a return following shoulder surgery, but there is no indication that he has resumed contact training.

Klopp and his staff called upon a young contingent, including starters Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley, with Bobby Clark, Kaide Gordon, James McConnell, Calum Scanlon and Lewis Koumas involved too.

There were also rare appearances for winger Trent Kone-Doherty, 17, and goalkeeper Kornel Misciur, 16.

Kone-Doherty joined senior forwards Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo in the absence of Mohamed Salah.

Misciur worked alongside the regular goalkeeping group of Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian and Fabian Mrozek.

Virgil van Dijk, Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister, Ibrahima Konate, Harvey Elliott, Ryan Gravenberch and Joe Gomez also trained, along with the pair of Nat Phillips and Owen Beck.

Unlike Rhys Williams, who was recalled from a failed loan at Aberdeen this month before joining Port Vale on Tuesday, the club are yet to make a decision on whether Phillips and Beck will stay or go in January.

Calvin Ramsay, returned from a similar spell at Preston, is expected to head out on loan again and was not spotted in training.

Liverpool squad spotted in training on Wednesday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek, Misciur

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Phillips, Gomez, Bradley, Beck, Scanlon

Midfielders: Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliott, McConnell, Clark

Forwards: Nunez, Jota, Diaz, Gakpo, Gordon, Koumas, Kone-Doherty