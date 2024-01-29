Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsay will be hoping to follow in Conor Bradley‘s footsteps after joining Bolton Wanderers on loan for the rest of the season.

Ramsay returned to Liverpool in January after a disappointing and injury-hit spell at Preston North End in the first half of the season.

The 20-year-old made just one league start for the Championship side, playing a total of just 131 minutes.

He’s now heading to League One Bolton, where Bradley excelled last season – winning the club’s young player of the year, making an incredible 53 appearances.

Bradley scored an impressive seven goals and made six assists for the Lancashire side, clocking 4,385 minutes – the most of any teenager in world football.

Bolton are second in League One and pushing for promotion back to the Championship and the choice of the Trotters for Ramsay’s loan is said to be due to Liverpool being impressed with the work Bolton did with Bradley last season.

Although, Owen Beck had a far less successful loan with Ian Evatt’s side last season, starting just two league games and ending his loan early last January.

Let’s hope Ramsay’s time at Bolton is more similar to Bradley’s than Beck’s!

Ramsay joined Liverpool from Aberdeen in summer 2022 for an initial fee of £4.2 million, but injuries plagued his first season at the club.

Best of luck, Calvin!