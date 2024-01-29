★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
CARABAO CUP FINAL

MATCHDAY PROGRAMME

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 1, 2023: Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay during the Premier League International Cup match between Liverpool FC Under-23's and Hertha BSC Under-21's at the Liverpool Academy. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool full-back joins Bolton – aiming to follow in Conor Bradley’s footsteps

Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsay will be hoping to follow in Conor Bradley‘s footsteps after joining Bolton Wanderers on loan for the rest of the season.

Ramsay returned to Liverpool in January after a disappointing and injury-hit spell at Preston North End in the first half of the season.

The 20-year-old made just one league start for the Championship side, playing a total of just 131 minutes.

He’s now heading to League One Bolton, where Bradley excelled last season – winning the club’s young player of the year, making an incredible 53 appearances.

Bradley scored an impressive seven goals and made six assists for the Lancashire side, clocking 4,385 minutes – the most of any teenager in world football.

Bolton are second in League One and pushing for promotion back to the Championship and the choice of the Trotters for Ramsay’s loan is said to be due to Liverpool being impressed with the work Bolton did with Bradley last season.

2JRCMAN Bolton Wanderers? Conor Bradley in action during the Carabao Cup second round match at the University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton. Picture date: Tuesday 23rd August, 2022.

Although, Owen Beck had a far less successful loan with Ian Evatt’s side last season, starting just two league games and ending his loan early last January.

Let’s hope Ramsay’s time at Bolton is more similar to Bradley’s than Beck’s!

Ramsay joined Liverpool from Aberdeen in summer 2022 for an initial fee of £4.2 million, but injuries plagued his first season at the club.

Best of luck, Calvin!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024