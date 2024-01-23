Jurgen Klopp has vetoed a behind-the-scenes documentary at Liverpool in the past, but new reports claim talks are underway – with the manager’s backing.

Amazon were interested in signing up Liverpool for an instalment of their popular ‘All or Nothing’ series in 2018, only for Klopp to step in.

It was widely reported at the time that the manager was fiercely against the idea of cameras following his team behind the scenes over the course of a season.

But that stance appears to have changed, if business outlet Bloomberg is to be believed, with talks reportedly ongoing over a new documentary.

Liverpool are claimed to be negotiating with “various media groups” over a possible TV show, though it is maintained that “the discussions may not lead to an agreement.”

Interestingly, despite his previous stance, Klopp is claimed to be “supportive of the latest project” as Liverpool assess their options.

No specific broadcaster is mentioned, though Amazon, Netflix and Disney have all produced popular behind-the-scenes documentaries about football clubs in recent years.

Amazon’s ‘All or Nothing’ series has followed Man City (2018), Tottenham (2020) and Arsenal (2022), as well as Juventus (2021) and the Brazil (2020) and Germany (2023) national teams.

Arguably Netflix’s most popular documentary of its kind has been ‘Sunderland ’til I Die’, which will see its third season premiere later this year.

Disney+, meanwhile, carries ‘Welcome to Wrexham’, following the rise of Wrexham from non-league to the Football League under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

While Klopp’s change of heart may be more difficult to understand, there are clear incentives for Liverpool to allow TV cameras to follow them at Anfield, the AXA and beyond.

From a supporters’ perspective, it will provide a unique glimpse into Klopp’s new era, while it would undoubtedly be a lucrative move for the club itself.

Man City, Tottenham and Arsenal were all reported to have been paid around £10 million by Amazon to participate in ‘All or Nothing’.

Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, will also be aware of the potential to gain more supporters and reach new markets with such a venture.