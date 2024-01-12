In today’s Liverpool news roundup, the Reds agree a sale and another defender is linked as the transfer window rumbles on.

Centre-back linked again

Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice has once again been linked to Liverpool by local media in the south of France.

Regional paper Nice Matin has, among others, named the Reds as contenders to sign the centre-back.

The reports described Liverpool as a “courtier” but would cost over about £51 million to sign in January. Journalist William Humberset added: “He is happy on the Cote d’Azur.”

However, the report does add that “Todibo is very close to his team-mate” for France, Ibrahima Konate, which could give Liverpool an advantage over other clubs.

It isn’t the first time Liverpool have been touted to be in for Todibo, with rumours also spreading in the summer while the Reds enquired about his teammate, Khephren Thuram.

We would suggest this move is unlikely to happen, especially for over £50 million, unless he is rated particularly highly by Liverpool’s recruitment team.

4 things today

Kylian Mbappe reportedly wants a salary of £1.24 million a week, the Telegraph say – dream on if you think will Liverpool pay that

RB Leipzig’s sporting director, Rouven Schroder, has said that Fabio Carvalho “didn’t want to face the competition” – not a great sign

Newcastle have been described as “trapped” when it comes to their spending, which could open the door for Liverpool to enquire about players – Bruno Guimaraes could be a good option, yes?

Alexis Mac Allister has won the December Premier League goal of the month award, for his wonder strike against Fulham – any excuse to watch it again!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Paul Glatzel has now left Liverpool to join Swindon Town, after 13 years with the Reds – good luck, Paul!

Luke Chambers‘ loan to Wigan for the rest of the season has been confirmed – let’s hope the Latics play him more than they did James Balagizi

Billy Koumetio “no longer participates in training” at loan club USL Dunkerque in Ligue 2, according to regional French paper La Voix du Nord – he should return to Liverpool

Latest chat from elsewhere

Joelinton has been ruled for a minimum of six weeks due to a thigh injury (BBC Sport)

Unai Emery says Calum Chambers and Bertrand Traore can leave Aston Villa for free – would either of them do for Liverpool?

Erik ten Hag has admitted he thinks Antony’s “off-field issues stop him playing [well]” – Greater Manchester Police are investigating allegations of domestic abuse

Video of the day and match of the night

As we’re in the middle of the January transfer window, here’s our discussion about who Liverpool would be best signing.

Match of the night is Hull vs. Norwich at 8pm (GMT).

The Championship game is on Sky Sports Football and is a good chance to watch loanees Tyler Morton and possibly Fabio Carvalho.

Hull’s opposition, Norwich, could also soon be on Liverpool’s radar as, if they beat Bristol Rovers, will come to Anfield for the FA Cup fourth round.