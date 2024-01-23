Liverpool are in the midst of another League Cup semi-final, but we want to see if you can recall the starting XIs from the previous two leg ties dating back to 2014/15…

Jurgen Klopp‘s side hold a 2-1 advantage over Fulham as they look to qualify for another League Cup, with another 90 minutes all that separates them from another Wembley day out.

Our quiz dates back to 2014/15 and the starting XIs from each leg of a League Cup semi-final, that includes ties against Chelsea, Stoke (2015/16), Southampton (2016/17) and Arsenal (2021/22).

In total, there are 88 names on this list – though there are quite a few players who were named in a starting lineup on more than one occasion.

Think you can name the last eight League Cup semi-final XIs predating this season? You have five minutes…

Good luck!

