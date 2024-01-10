Liverpool play Fulham as the Reds make a record 19th appearance at the League Cup semi-final stage, but how many of those past occasions can you remember?

No matter the name, Liverpool have generally excelled in the League Cup since its inception in 1960. In the Reds’ 58 entries, they have reached the semis on 19 occasions – that’s almost one in every three attempts.

From their 18 semi-final appearances before 2024, they have progressed 13 times and gone on to win the trophy a record nine times, once more than Man City.

We’ve put together a quiz to see how many of Liverpool’s semi-final opponents you can name from Liverpool’s League Cup adventures.

With the help of some clues, hopefully you can manage almost all of them. Let us know how you get on!

You have seven minutes to name all 15 different teams!

