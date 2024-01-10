★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, March 16, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the first goal\ during the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

QUIZ – Can you name all 15 of Liverpool’s League Cup semi-final opponents?

Liverpool play Fulham as the Reds make a record 19th appearance at the League Cup semi-final stage, but how many of those past occasions can you remember?

No matter the name, Liverpool have generally excelled in the League Cup since its inception in 1960. In the Reds’ 58 entries, they have reached the semis on 19 occasions – that’s almost one in every three attempts.

From their 18 semi-final appearances before 2024, they have progressed 13 times and gone on to win the trophy a record nine times, once more than Man City.

We’ve put together a quiz to see how many of Liverpool’s semi-final opponents you can name from Liverpool’s League Cup adventures.

With the help of some clues, hopefully you can manage almost all of them. Let us know how you get on!

You have seven minutes to name all 15 different teams!

Finished that one? Try these!

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024