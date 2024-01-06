It is that time of the year again when FA Cup action returns, but we want to know if you can name every player Jurgen Klopp has used in the competition so far!

The Reds have lifted the FA Cup once under Klopp’s tutelage, and their task to repeat that feat opens with a tough clash at Arsenal.

And so how far Liverpool go this season remains to be seen, but there will be arguments for and against how the manager ought to approach the competition.

Here, we want to test your memory on who has been involved in the competition under Klopp to date.

The manager likes to use this time to rotate and thus has used 86 different players since 2015/16, many of whom are no longer at the club.

Think you can name them all in 12 minutes? Time to find out!

86 players in 12 minutes…GO!

Finished that one? Try these!