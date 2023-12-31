Another year draws to a close and as we get ready to welcome a new one, we’re going to put you to the test on everything 2023.

Much can be said of the Reds in 2023, with disappointments aplenty, change in personnel and hope for what Liverpool 2.0 can achieve.

Big names departed and silverware remained out of reach, but there were thumpings for Man United and Leeds, plus other memorable moments along the way.

But how much of the year can you recall? Put yourself to the test with our quiz for 2023!

Happy New Year, everyone!

15 questions on 2023, good luck!

