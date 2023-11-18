★ PREMIUM
CARDIFF, WALES - SUNDAY, AUGUST 13th, 2006: Liverpool's Jamie Carragher lifts up the trophy after beating 2-1 Chelsea in the Community Shield match at the Millennium Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

QUIZ – Can you name Liverpool’s 8 one-club men in 8 minutes?

Liverpool have had plenty of loyal servants over the years, but just eight can claim to be one-club men. Do you know them all?

It is every supporters’ dream to spend your career at Liverpool, and these eight players got to do just that.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones bidding to be the latest to claim the title, one-club players are becoming more scarce in the modern age.

Without giving anything away, there may be a few omissions from this list that didn’t retire immediately after finishing at Liverpool, so think carefully!

For the clue regarding their years played, we have taken their career from the year they signed professionally until the year their playing contract expired.

There are a few famous names as well as some other lesser-known figures on this list, good luck!

8 one-club men in 8 minutes, go!

Finished that? Try some of these!

This quiz was formed using this source’s information. If you feel we have missed anyone, please comment to tell us!

