Merely five months after swapping Liverpool for Saudi Arabia, Jordan Henderson is claimed to be “eager” to return to the Premier League.

The former Liverpool captain came under deserved scrutiny after deciding to join Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in the summer.

He went against all he has stood for during his time as a professional footballer to seal a £12 million move to the Saudi Pro League, where he has since played 19 times and won just five times.

At a time when Gerrard’s side have not won any of their last eight matches and he has come under fire, the Mail‘s chief sports reporter, Matt Hughes, has reported Henderson’s desire to make a Premier League return.

Hughes states the 33-year-old “has struggled to settle” and adjust to the heat and humidity, and “will seriously consider any offers the club receive this month.”

There will be little sympathy for Henderson when it comes to those of a Liverpool persuasion, with this a situation he has created for himself.

Henderson has found himself playing in front of crowds of less than 1,000 most weeks in Saudi Arabia and his side currently sit eighth in the table, 28 points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

The report goes on to say that the 33-year-old is “understood to have told team-mates he is considering his options” and would “consider” taking a sizeable pay cut to make a move happen.

It was not that long ago that he insisted he had “no regrets” over making the move and that his “values haven’t changed as a person,” even though he chose to support a nation that readily violates human rights.

Perhaps that hefty paycheck helped!

It is one of the most predictable story arcs of the season so far, and we doubt he will be the only one who made the move to make a return in the foreseeable future.

Whatever happens, you can guarantee no Anfield return as a Red for Henderson.