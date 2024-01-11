★ PREMIUM
Salah future, Szoboszlai update & transfer imminent – Latest LFC News

With the players beginning their winter break, plenty of Liverpool news has been breaking, including an update on Mo Salah‘s future from a reliable journalist.

 

Winter break plans

“My English is not good enough to put that in words,” Jurgen Klopp joked after being asked to describe how much he was looking forward to the winter break.

With 10 days until Liverpool play Bournemouth, the squad can now enjoy their mini winter break, that has already been eaten into by the League Cup semi-final first leg.

The players and staff will likely be jetting off around the world for short holidays to refresh ahead of a potentially seismic second half of the season.

Injured players such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, though, are expected to remain on Merseyside to continue their recovery in the hope of returning by the end of January.

Meanwhile, Andy Robertson should be off to Dubai for the next phase of his rehabilitation. Get those details here.

Klopp wrote in his pre-Fulham programme notes: “I will repeat that the potential benefits to the players are clear so now we have to make the most of it.”

Don’t get between Jurgen and his holidays!

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 26, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai arrives before the FA Premier League match between Burnley FC and Liverpool FC at Turf Moor. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Journalist David Ornstein has said Salah departing Liverpool “is not certain at all” and “some have suggested to me (Ornstein) that Salah still has the appetite to continue competing at the top level”

  • Liverpool’s fourth-round FA Cup fixture, against Norwich or Bristol Rovers, will take place at 2.30pm (GMT) on Sunday, January 28, at Anfield

 

4 things today

  • Hull manager Liam Rosenior has called Fabio Carvalho “the perfect No. 10” for him – let’s hope he gets a run of games there
  • Luke Chambers‘s loan move to Wigan Athletic is imminent – a photo has already been leaked of him in a Wigan shirt
  • Liverpool Women boss Matt Beard has won December’s WSL manager of the month award – well deserved after the comeback against Man United

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 27, 2008: Manchester City's manager Sven Goran-Eriksson during the FA Cup 4th Round match against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Eric Dier is close to a £3.4m move to Bayern Munich (BBC Sport) – might sound harsh but it does feel like he’s signing so Kane has a close friend!

  • Jadon Sancho’s loan move back to Borussia Dortmund has been confirmed – it was announced with a slightly cringy announcement

  • Sven-Goran Eriksson has sadly said he has “best case a year” to live after being diagnosed with cancer

 

Video of the day

Liverpool could do with some new songs for their players, especially if they are to go on to win silverware this season. We think this Luis Diaz one could be a belter.

There are no domestic games of note on UK television this Thursday night, so it could be an evening for a mini winter break, like Liverpool’s players.

