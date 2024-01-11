With the players beginning their winter break, plenty of Liverpool news has been breaking, including an update on Mo Salah‘s future from a reliable journalist.

Winter break plans

“My English is not good enough to put that in words,” Jurgen Klopp joked after being asked to describe how much he was looking forward to the winter break.

With 10 days until Liverpool play Bournemouth, the squad can now enjoy their mini winter break, that has already been eaten into by the League Cup semi-final first leg.

The players and staff will likely be jetting off around the world for short holidays to refresh ahead of a potentially seismic second half of the season.

Injured players such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, though, are expected to remain on Merseyside to continue their recovery in the hope of returning by the end of January.

Meanwhile, Andy Robertson should be off to Dubai for the next phase of his rehabilitation. Get those details here.

Klopp wrote in his pre-Fulham programme notes: “I will repeat that the potential benefits to the players are clear so now we have to make the most of it.”

Don’t get between Jurgen and his holidays!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Dominik Szoboszlai told Nemzeti Sport “it’s possible” he will be back for the trip to Bournemouth – but he doesn’t “want to rush anything”

Journalist David Ornstein has said Salah departing Liverpool “is not certain at all” and “some have suggested to me (Ornstein) that Salah still has the appetite to continue competing at the top level”

The Telegraph report Newcastle have “made an enquiry about” former Red Dominic Solanke – the Reds would receive 20 percent of any profit Bournemouth were to make on the £24 million they paid Liverpool for him

Liverpool’s fourth-round FA Cup fixture, against Norwich or Bristol Rovers, will take place at 2.30pm (GMT) on Sunday, January 28, at Anfield

4 things today

A team effort ? pic.twitter.com/bb6RyF6Ij1 — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) January 11, 2024

Hull manager Liam Rosenior has called Fabio Carvalho “the perfect No. 10” for him – let’s hope he gets a run of games there

Win a Conor Bradley signed shirt through This Is Anfield! You can enter here.

Luke Chambers‘s loan move to Wigan Athletic is imminent – a photo has already been leaked of him in a Wigan shirt

Liverpool Women boss Matt Beard has won December’s WSL manager of the month award – well deserved after the comeback against Man United

Latest chat from elsewhere

Eric Dier is close to a £3.4m move to Bayern Munich (BBC Sport) – might sound harsh but it does feel like he’s signing so Kane has a close friend!

Jadon Sancho’s loan move back to Borussia Dortmund has been confirmed – it was announced with a slightly cringy announcement

Sven-Goran Eriksson has sadly said he has “best case a year” to live after being diagnosed with cancer

Video of the day

Liverpool could do with some new songs for their players, especially if they are to go on to win silverware this season. We think this Luis Diaz one could be a belter.

There are no domestic games of note on UK television this Thursday night, so it could be an evening for a mini winter break, like Liverpool’s players.