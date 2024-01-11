Liverpool sold Dominic Solanke to Bournemouth four years ago, but could still stand to make money from the player amid reported interest from Newcastle.

When Solanke joined Liverpool, it was seen as a coup to take the U20 World Cup Golden Ball winner from Chelsea. However, his time on Merseyside lasted just two years and included one solitary goal.

Having arrived for an undisclosed fee, Liverpool sold Solanke to Bournemouth for £19 million plus add-ons that have now been fulfilled, taking the price to £24 million.

With 12 goals in 19 Premier League games for the Cherries this season, Solanke is now attracting interest from elsewhere, which could mean further profit for Liverpool.

The Telegraph report that “Newcastle have made an enquiry about Dominic Solanke but have been told that Bournemouth will not sell him this month.”

Journalist Mike McGrath added that Eddie Howe “is a long-term admirer of Solanke,” which would make sense given the manager signed him while at Bournemouth.

No price tag has been reliably reported, but for argument’s sake, we could look at £40 million.

Liverpool have a 20 percent sell-on clause on the striker, meaning that they would receive one fifth of any profit Bournemouth made on the £24 million they spent on him.

For example, if Newcastle were to buy Solanke for £40 million, Liverpool would receive £3.2 million. While far from a budget-swelling bit of income, it would be vindication for Michael Edwards who negotiated the clause originally.

Solanke only scored recorded one goal and one assist in 27 appearances for the Reds, though that included just six starts.

Displacing Roberto Firmino from the starting XI was a nigh impossible task, and Solanke played in a style to what Liverpool needed at the time.

However, the quality that we saw in glimpses is now developing into a well-rounded Premier League striker.

After netting 30 times in 48 appearances across the 2021/22 season, when Bournemouth were in the Championship, Solanke took last season to readapt to Premier League life.

He now seems to have finally found his feet at the top level and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him playing football at teams such as Newcastle or Tottenham soon.