January will be a bumper month for the Reds with as many as eight fixtures to play, as well as the transfer window and a ‘break’ to fit in between.

The Premier League, League Cup and FA Cup are all on the agenda as Jurgen Klopp and his team attempt to plan for a January that could contain as many as eight fixtures.

The transfer window is also open, which brings its own stresses, and Liverpool will see Mo Salah and Wataru Endo jet off to AFCON and the Asian Cup, respectively, following the New Year’s Day fixture.

Among it all is a supposed ‘winter break’, that will see Liverpool avoid a fixture on the weekend of January 13/14.

However, the League Cup semi-final first leg is scheduled for the preceding Wednesday, and an FA Cup replay would take place in the midweek after.

January 1 – Newcastle (H)

The year starts with a bang, with all eyes fixed on the Reds’ home match against Newcastle in the Premier League on New Year’s Day.

After a late night celebrating Hogmanay, supporters will have to wait until 8pm for Liverpool to kick off.

Klopp might have been pleasantly surprised with his festive schedule this year, getting a whole six days to regroup after beating Burnley.

With Newcastle on a three-match losing streak, if you include their League Cup defeat on penalties to Chelsea, Liverpool are firm favourites and the pressure will be on at Anfield.

January 1 – Transfer window opens

Liverpool are unlikely to do much business this winter, but there could be a host of loan players to return before possibly then being moved on again.

This Is Anfield understands Fabio Carvalho is likely to return early from his spell at RB Leipzig, especially now they have signed Eljif Elmas who plays in a similar position.

Nat Phillips is also set to come home, with Celtic reportedly not wanting to extend his loan spell into 2024.

January 2 – International absences

Salah and Endo will swiftly depart after the New Year’s Day clash with Newcastle as they, respectively, head off to the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup.

The pair will miss at least four matches as they take part in the group stages, but if both Egypt and Japan make a run to the final, they will not return back to Merseyside until mid-February.

However it goes for the pair of them, all we want is for them to return fit!

January 7 – Arsenal (A), FA Cup

FA Cup third round ties don’t come much tougher than this. We saw the quality that Mikel Arteta’s side possess when they drew 1-1 at Anfield in December, and things won’t be any easier at the Emirates.

With a bit of luck, Alexis Mac Allister will be back to start for this one, allowing some rotation ahead of the League Cup semi-final against Fulham three days later, something the Gunners don’t have to deal with.

If Liverpool can manage a surprise result, it would mean one of the favourites are out. One thing Klopp won’t want, though, is a replay.

* Should the match be drawn, the replay would take place in the week beginning January 15.

Should Liverpool win the tie, their fourth round match would take place on the weekend of January 27.

January 10 – Fulham (H), League Cup

Liverpool were drawn to have their League Cup semi-final first leg at Anfield, meaning the Reds will be out from the start to take a lead down to London.

Fulham have been a strange team to work out this season. At times they have been phenomenal, winning 5-0 against Nottingham Forest and West Ham in consecutive games.

On the other hand, they have lost their three league games played since then and only beat Everton on penalties. The game will be an 8pm (GMT) kick-off on the Wednesday.

January 21 – Bournemouth (A)

Klopp has won six of his eight games at Dean Court since taking over at Liverpool, including a League Cup victory this season, though last season’s visit yielded a Premier League loss.

With the previous weekend off, and potentially the next one without a game, too, should Arsenal beat the Reds in the FA Cup, Liverpool will have no excuses against a tricky Cherries side.

After a slow start, Andoni Iraola has helped Bournemouth play with confidence and they are now just four points off Newcastle, with a game in hand at the time of writing. Up front, ex-Red Dominic Solanke has 13 goals already this season.

January 21 – Big week for LFC Women

Matt Beard’s team will get a feel for where they really are as they seek to maintain their strong form from the opening half of the season.

On Sunday 21, they play Man City away, a team they finished 24 points behind last campaign.

A week later, Arsenal visit Prenton Park looking for revenge after Liverpool beat them in front of a record women’s crowd at the Emirates on the opening day of the season.

If you can’t get to the games, both will be live on Sky Sports.

January 24 – Fulham (A), League Cup

Arguably the biggest game of the month sees Liverpool travel to Craven Cottage looking to book their place in the League Cup final.

Klopp’s team will hope to take a first-leg advantage down to London, as they try to reach the competition’s final for the 14th time.

Don’t think this means much? Try telling the players and supporters that as nerves build up ahead of the match.

January 31 – Chelsea (H)

Liverpool’s draw at on the first day of the season at Stamford Bridge could be a costly one come May.

Chelsea always raise their game against the Reds, and the Anfield fixture will be a difficult one. The atmosphere should be great, though, as it’s a night game, and Liverpool will know they are the better team.

Should the Reds be top of the Premier League, or within touching distance at this point, we’ll know we’re in for a thrilling few months as supporters.

It will interesting to see if Andy Robertson is fit in time for this one, Klopp’s latest comments suggest not.

January 31 – Transfer deadline day

With Liverpool playing Chelsea on the final day of the window, it would be unwise to expect any transfers going to the wire on this occasion.

Should the Reds secure any signings, we know Klopp would like to get them in as quickly as possible, especially if they are only short-term deals to cover injuries.

Again, though, unless there is a special player out there Liverpool can realistically get, don’t expect any late-night AXA leans!

Liverpool fixtures in January

First Team

LFC Women

Bristol City (A) – FA Cup – Sun, Jan 14, 1pm

– FA Cup – Sun, Jan 14, 1pm Man City (A) – WSL – Sun, Jan 21, 2.30pm

– WSL – Sun, Jan 21, 2.30pm Arsenal (H) – WSL – Sun, Jan 28, 4.30pm

U21s

Athletic Club (H) – PL International Cup – Wed, Jan 10, 7pm

– PL International Cup – Wed, Jan 10, 7pm Brighton (A) – PL 2 – Sat, Jan 13, 4pm

– PL 2 – Sat, Jan 13, 4pm Fulham (H) – PL 2 – Sun, Jan 28, 12pm

U18s