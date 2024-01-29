★ PREMIUM
USA tour, Van Dijk future & teenage winger linked – Latest LFC News

Your first Liverpool news overview of the week includes good news for American fans, some intriguing comments from the skipper and plenty more.

 

Liverpool set for USA tour

Liverpool are heading back to America for a pre-season tour this summer, in what will be their first Stateside visit since 2019.

The Reds travelled to Singapore and Germany for their 2023/24 preparations last year, with various reasons preventing them from making a return to America.

Contractual obligations to travel to Asia and a global pandemic have caused Liverpool to miss out on a USA trip for the last five years.

The Athletic have now reported that the wait for American supporters to welcome back their heroes is over, and the Reds will face Man United and Arsenal on their travels.

While uncertainty remains over which manager will be taking the squad on the trip, the club are already setting the wheels in motion for next season.

 

3 things today: Van Dijk comments & Ramsay loan

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 28, 2024: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-2. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Jurgen Klopp has asked for his song to be sung “loud” if fans insist on cheering his name during matches, message received!

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

Egypt's injured player Mohamed Salah watches his team mates warm up before the African Cup of Nations Group B soccer match between Cape Verde and Egypt at the Felix Houphouet Boigny stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

  • Liverpool are said to be admirers of teenage winger Antonio Nusa, but might need to sort a few things out first!

  • A Spanish football expert has claimed that Xabi Alonso to Liverpool is far from a “done deal”, we’ll see about that!

  • Ian Wright has admitted he is probably a “closet Liverpool fan” after feeling sadness at the Klopp news. We knew that anyway, Ian!

  • In case you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know Egypt have been knocked out of AFCON, meaning Mohamed Salah will remain at Liverpool

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 23, 2023: Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Mikel Arteta has strongly dismissed claims that he could take over at Barcelona next season, he doesn’t sound happy! (Sky Sports)

  • Erik ten Hag has described Marcus Rashford’s absence against Newport as an “internal matter” after it appeared he’d been on the lash this weekend, whoops! (Guardian)

  • Reports linking Karim Benzema with a move to Chelsea have been dismissed, they apparently want to save their next billion and focus on their youngsters instead (The Athletic)

 

Video of the day and match of the night

I’m not crying, you’re crying!

Here’s a closer look at the manager’s message to supporters after an emotional afternoon at Anfield.

The final fixture of FA Cup weekend sees Wrexham travel to Blackburn, which you can catch live on BBC iPlayer from 7.30pm (GMT).

It would’ve been lovely to have drawn the winner of that tie in the next round, but alas!

