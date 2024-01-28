Alexis Mac Allister has been left out of the squad to face Norwich in the FA Cup, and the reason for his absence has now been explained.

The Argentine took quite a few heavy hits in the midweek clash at Fulham, and was subsequently not spotted in training on Friday with the rest of the team.

Mac Allister has started four of Liverpool’s last five matches since returning from injury and now the club have opted to play it safe over his fitness.

According to BBC Sport, the midfielder was left out of the squad to face the Championship side as a “precaution.”

Certainly better to be conservative rather than risk another untimely injury, something Klopp has already conceded his side can ill afford.

In his absence, 19-year-old James McConnell will assume the No. 6 role against Norwich in what is his first senior start following three appearances off the bench this season.

The 25-year-old’s absence comes on a day that has seen the return of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai to the squad after their respective spells out of the team due to injury.

They join Andy Robertson and offer the Reds a welcome boost ahead of an important run of fixtures that includes league clashes with Chelsea and Arsenal in the coming week.

Klopp has named a strong side in a bid to qualify for the fifth round of the FA Cup, a stage his team last reached on the way to lifting the trophy in 2021/22.

The manager made five changes from midweek for Sunday’s match, and the hope will be that the rest allows Mac Allister to safely return for Chelsea‘s visit on Wednesday.

The Argentine makes it eight senior players missing for Klopp, with the likes of Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago, Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo still unavailable for the Reds.

