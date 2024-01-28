Jurgen Klopp has handed a full debut to 19-year-old midfielder James McConnell, as Liverpool take on Norwich in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Klopp has named his first starting lineup since the announcement that he will leave the club at the end of the season, and it is a largely strong side.

Alisson is preferred to Caoimhin Kelleher between the sticks, with the Carabao Cup considered the Irishman’s competition but the FA Cup reserved for the No. 1.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold only fit enough for the bench, Conor Bradley makes his fourth consecutive start in defence with Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez.

Having missed training on Friday, Alexis Mac Allister drops out for McConnell, making his full debut for the club he joined from Sunderland in 2019.

Joining deep-lying midfielder McConnell are Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones.

Cody Gakpo starts and is expected to do so on the right flank, with Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez completing the forward line.

Along with the returning Alexander-Arnold, there are places on the bench for Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Mac Allister is the notable absentee.

Norwich manager David Wagner, meanwhile, has made six changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Leeds in midweek, with suggesting he is not taking the FA Cup as priority.

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Quansah, Gomez; McConnell, Gravenberch, Jones; Gakpo, Jota, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Beck, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Clark, Diaz

Norwich: Long; Stacey, Hanley, Gibson, McCallum; McLean, Nunez; Fassnacht, Sara, Hernandez; Barnes

Substitutes: Gunn, Ansen, Giannoulis, Fisher, Gibbs, Sorensen, Sainz, Placheta, Idah