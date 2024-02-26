There were some near-perfect performances in Liverpool’s League Cup final victory over Chelsea, but two heroes truly stood out.

The Reds clinched yet more trophy glory at Wembley on Sunday afternoon, with Virgil van Dijk‘s extra-time header the difference between the two sides.

It was a day to make Liverpool supporters so proud, with several youngsters involved, and Jurgen Klopp‘s players gave everything out on the pitch.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Van Dijk (9.5) was a true Liverpool legend before this game, but this was another huge chapter added to his illustrious career.

The Reds captain was colossal at the heart of the defence, holding his side together at times, and his winning goal(s) was the icing on the cake.

Unsurprisingly, TIA’s Mark Delgado handed Van Dijk a perfect 10 rating, saying he was “truly excellent throughout’ at Wembley.

The same applied to the Echo‘s Ian Doyle, who was effusive in his praise of the 31-year-old, claiming it was a “brilliant, brilliant display.”

In second place was Caoimhin Kelleher (9.0), who once again shone in a cup final, performing every bit as well as Alisson.

Richard Mills of Goal lauded the manner in which the Liverpool goalkeeper “superbly denied Cole Palmer” in the first half, adding that it was an “impressive all-round display.”

Next up in the average ratings was Wataru Endo (8.5), following a fantastic outing in the middle of the park, using his experience alongside so many younger colleagues.

FotMob noted that the Japanese completed 91 percent of his passes at Wembley, also winning a total of 11 ground duels.

This wasn’t a day to talk about players who arguably weren’t at their best, but Ryan Gravenberch (6.2) got the lowest score, mainly because injury forced him off before half-time.