The Ballon d’Or winner and former-Liverpool striker, Michael Owen, has described Darwin Nunez‘s goal vs. Brentford as “madness” in the context of Saturday’s Premier League match.

He was only on the pitch for 45 minutes against Brentford, but Nunez left his mark in the match, scoring the opening goal and allowing more room for the Reds to relax and net their three second-half goals.

Unfortunately, his afternoon was cut short as he was substituted at the break, feeling “a little” something, according to Jurgen Klopp – hopefully nothing serious.

Nunez’s goal against the Bees was one to remember, owing to his sublime chip over the goalkeeper after Diogo Jota‘s brilliant header to set him up.

For a player known to lose his composure with time to think in front of goal, it was a remarkable finish, one that some Brentford fans prematurely celebrated him missing before the ball landed in the net.

Former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Man United striker Michael Owen was just as shocked by the effort, remarking on X that his finish “was insane” and that he couldn’t “stop watching it.”

While the pundit was clearly impressed with the goal, he added: “It is also further proof that if he is to get closer to becoming the great player many people think he can be, he has to adapt his way of thinking.

“I mean, to even consider that finish is madness. It’s a one in 10, two in 10 finish at best.

“Learning to slot, dink or go round the goalkeeper is a far more productive way to score and will increase his chances to four or five in 10, thus massively increasing his end return.”

Owen wasn’t trying to take anything away from the finish, and did describe it as “pure class,” but did explain that he would “rather see it when Liverpool are 3-0 up, not at 0-0.”

Some people tentatively agreed with Owen, but others acknowledged that this unpredictability is what makes Nunez thrilling as a footballer.

As long as he scores, we don’t really care how the ball goes in!