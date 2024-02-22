As Liverpool prepare for the League Cup final, news has been reported on the search for a new manager as well as a transfer enquiry for Darwin Nunez.

No chance, Chelsea!

If you didn’t read the rumour over the summer, it will come as a surprise to find reliable Times journalist Paul Joyce has revealed Chelsea enquired about a transfer for Nunez.

Thankfully, Liverpool rejected Chelsea‘s summer request in a window that saw the Londoners take two of the Reds’ summer transfer targets, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

The pair have gone on to have unsuccessful seasons at Chelsea, while Nunez has gone from strength to strength, proving himself integral to Liverpool.

Joyce said the enquiry for Nunez came amid “speculation within the football industry” that Liverpool would cut their losses with Nunez, including claims of a possible “loan-swap deal” for Joao Felix.

We definitely made the right choice there.

3 things on the manager search

Kicker journalist Georg Holzner has claimed Xabi Alonso is “in advanced discussions with Liverpool” – info on what other German reporters are saying here

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney reports Sporting boss Ruben Amorim is the other “main contender” for the job – you can watch his team in the Europa League tonight

Alonso has said he has “nothing new to say” about the rumours linking him to the Liverpool job

Latest Liverpool FC news

UEFA’s ‘European Club Finance and Investment Landscape’ report has revealed that Liverpool earned £113.1 million from kit and merchandise sales in 2022/23 – see how that compares here

In that report, UEFA’s figures suggest that Liverpool’s royalty payments from Nike are worth over £80 million

Virgil van Dijk admitted the Reds were “a bit rushed” in the first half against Luton but “bounced back” after the break

Liverpool’s Head of Coach Development, Martin Diggle has moved to Leeds to become their new Academy Manager

Latest chat from elsewhere

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart has announced he will retire at the end of the season

Toni Kroos has announced he is coming out of international retirement with Germany – something to do with it being a home European Championships, you would think

Ex-Barcelona right-back Dani Alves has been sentenced to four and half years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman on New Year’s Eve in 2022

Video of the day and match of the night

This video, recounting Liverpool’s run to the League Cup final, should whet your appetite for Sunday’s final.

Tonight marks the second legs of the Europa League play-off round, with several interesting ties to take place.

If you want to watch Amorim’s team in action, Sporting play Young Boys at 8pm (GMT), with live coverage on TNT Sports 5.