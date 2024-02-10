Alisson and Joe Gomez have joined Liverpool’s long list of absentees for the visit of Burnley this afternoon, though they are unlikely to be sidelined for long.

Jurgen Klopp has made five changes to his starting lineup from the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal, as Liverpool look to respond with a win over relegation candidates.

Three of those are enforced, with Caoimhin Kelleher, Andy Robertson and Jarell Quansah in for Alisson, Gomez and Ibrahima Konate.

While Konate is absent due to suspension, the club have now confirmed that Alisson and Gomez miss out due to illness.

This comes after Klopp revealed in his pre-match press conference that flu was going around the squad, with Gomez having already sat out of training in the buildup.

“We’re fighting with a little bit of flu in the squad, so we have to see who is available so that’s all not cool,” he told reporters on Friday.

“But in the end we will have 11 players and we will go for it.”

Kelleher makes his third Premier League start of the campaign and his 13th in all competitions, having now made more appearances this season than the previous two combined.

Meanwhile, Gomez misses his first Liverpool fixture since the 3-0 win over Brentford in November, with the versatile defender enjoying a largely blemish-free term.

His absence paves the way for Robertson’s first start back from a long-term shoulder injury, having come off the bench against Norwich, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Wataru Endo and Darwin Nunez also come back into the lineup in place of Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo, who both struggled last weekend.