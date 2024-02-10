★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 29, 2023: Liverpool's Wataru Endo during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Burnley: Endo and Mac Allister start – NO Alisson

Jurgen Klopp has made five changes for the visit of Burnley, a number of them enforced thanks to illness in the squad, and it sees Caoimhin Kelleher start.

The Reds will host a record 60,725 fans at Anfield as the new upper tier of the Anfield Road End is now fully open.

Liverpool can take advantage of the extra supporters as they seek to bounce back in the Premier League after last weekend’s disappointment at Arsenal.

Though, they will do so without Alisson (illness), with Kelleher taking his place in goal for the 13th time this season – a career high.

Andy Robertson is restored to the XI for the first time since October and is joined in the backline by Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah and Virgil van Dijk.

In midfield, Wataru Endo is straight back in after his return from the Asian Cup, and he sits alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones.

Finally, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz make up a flexible attacking unit at Anfield.

With injuries, illness and suspension to consider, Klopp’s bench is a little light, though he can turn to the likes of Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott, while Kostas Tsimikas is also back from injury.

In addition to Alisson and Joe Gomez, Liverpool are also without Mohamed Salah (hamstring), Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring), Thiago (hamstring), Ibrahima Konate (suspended), Conor Bradley (bereavement), Joel Matip (ACL), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Ben Doak (MCL) on Saturday.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Diaz, Jota, Nunez

Substitutes: Adrian, Mrozek, Tsimikas, McConnell, Gravenberch, Elliott, Clark, Koumas, Gakpo

Burnley: Trafford; Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Delcroix; Brownhill, Berge, Odobert, Ramsey; Amdouni, Fofana

Substitutes: Muric, Ekdal, Vitnho, Cork, Cullen, Larsen, Massengo, Rodriguez, Benson

