Jurgen Klopp has revealed that several members of his Liverpool squad are battling illness, as he bemoaned a list of absentees that is growing once again.

Ahead of this weekend’s meeting with Burnley, the Reds have lost Thiago (muscle), Dominik Szoboszlai (muscle), Conor Bradley (bereavement) and Ibrahima Konate (suspension).

That quartet have joined Kostas Tsimikas (shoulder), Mohamed Salah (muscle), Stefan Bajcetic (unspecified) and Joel Matip (knee) on the sidelines.

And Klopp has explained that he could also be denied the services of even more players on Saturday, with a flu-like illness now doing the rounds at Kirkby.

As such, he intends to give any questions from reporters regarding selection headaches short shrift going forwards.

He said: “We have Ibou not available, we’re fighting with a little bit of flu in the squad, so we have to see who is available so that’s all not cool.

“But in the end we will have 11 players and we will go for it.

“Obviously Mo is not back as well and that means we really need everybody.

“Was it two or three weeks ago when we sat here and we were talking about the luxury problem of lining up players?

“If anybody asks me that again I will kick him out of the room, honestly. We talk once about it and a week later we have a completely different situation.”

It is unclear at this stage which players have been affected by illness, though Joe Gomez was notably absent from training footage on Thursday.