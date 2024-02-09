★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 25, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Liverpool FC and FC Toulouse. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Revealed: Liverpool squad hit with illness – could rule players out vs. Burnley

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that several members of his Liverpool squad are battling illness, as he bemoaned a list of absentees that is growing once again.

Ahead of this weekend’s meeting with Burnley, the Reds have lost Thiago (muscle), Dominik Szoboszlai (muscle), Conor Bradley (bereavement) and Ibrahima Konate (suspension).

That quartet have joined Kostas Tsimikas (shoulder), Mohamed Salah (muscle), Stefan Bajcetic (unspecified) and Joel Matip (knee) on the sidelines.

And Klopp has explained that he could also be denied the services of even more players on Saturday, with a flu-like illness now doing the rounds at Kirkby.

As such, he intends to give any questions from reporters regarding selection headaches short shrift going forwards.

He said: “We have Ibou not available, we’re fighting with a little bit of flu in the squad, so we have to see who is available so that’s all not cool.

“But in the end we will have 11 players and we will go for it.

“Obviously Mo is not back as well and that means we really need everybody.

“Was it two or three weeks ago when we sat here and we were talking about the luxury problem of lining up players?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 13, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (L) and Cody Gakpo during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

“If anybody asks me that again I will kick him out of the room, honestly. We talk once about it and a week later we have a completely different situation.”

READ: Jurgen Klopp reveals when Mo Salah is expected back in Liverpool training

It is unclear at this stage which players have been affected by illness, though Joe Gomez was notably absent from training footage on Thursday.

