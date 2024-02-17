Liverpool team news vs. Brentford – Injuries and available squad

Liverpool travel to Brentford for an early kick off at one of the few stadiums that Jurgen Klopp has never won a game at. Here’s who is available for the Reds on Saturday.

There was further bad news on Friday night when news of Alisson missing the game due to a hamstring issue emerged. That followed from further complications for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai, who could now both miss the League Cup final.

While next weekend’s trip to Wembley looms, the manager is focussed on Liverpool’s two upcoming Premier League fixtures, against Brentford and Luton.

They are two games that the Reds likely need to win, should they want to maintain any real hope of winning the league going into March.

Here’s who is available and who is set to miss out at Brentford:

As mentioned above, Alexander-Arnold and Szoboszlai will miss out on at least the next two games, with both players’ absent terms almost certainly stretching past the League Cup final.

Although, Alexander-Arnold will be missing, Liverpool do have right-back options returning in the Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez.

Alisson was another player struck down by illness last weekend, and he has now picked up a hamstring issue in training too, ruling him out.

Ibrahima Konate is available again after suspension, due to his two yellow cards receieved vs. Arsenal, and is expected to slot straight in alongside Virgil van Dijk.

The news is less positive on Thiago, who picked up another injury in his cameo against Arsenal. However, Klopp doesn’t think his injury is season-ending.

Joel Matip and Ben Doak are both still out with long-term injuries, with Stefan Bajcetic also continuing to sit on the sidelines.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Brentford

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Konate, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones, Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch, McConnell, Clark

Forwards: Nunez, Jota, Diaz, Gakpo, Salah