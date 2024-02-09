Only a win will do for Liverpool when they host Burnley this weekend, with dropped points feeling almost fatal to their Premier League title hopes.

Liverpool vs. Burnley

Premier League (24) | Anfield

February 10, 2024 | 3pm (GMT)

The Reds are still stinging after last Sunday’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal, with Jurgen Klopp‘s men producing a limp performance at the worst time.

They have a great chance to bounce back on Saturday afternoon, however, as a relegation-threatened Burnley side make the trip to Anfield.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the match.

1. A record Anfield crowd!

As the fundamental work around the Anfield Road End’s expansion nears completion, Liverpool will play in front of their biggest-ever home crowd since all-seater stadia were introduced.

Liverpool City Council confirmed on Friday that an additional 2,421 fans were permitted to attend following the latest safety checks.

That will bring the attendance to 60,725, which is just shy of the eventual capacity of around 61,000.

Let’s hope we get an atmosphere and a performance to match the occasion!

2. Burnley set for Championship return?

If Liverpool are flying high at the top of the table, Burnley are battling for their lives to remain in the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany’s side are in 19th place and seven points clear of safety, so their hopes of staying up are hanging by a thread.

Their attempts to adopt the same ball-playing style that led to promotion from the Championship hasn’t paid off, and they arguably feel an easier touch than anyone in the division at the moment.

Burnley supporters won’t be expecting a positive result against Liverpool on Saturday, but stranger things have happened in the Premier League.

3. Who’s missing for Liverpool?

Liverpool seem incapable of going into any game without injury problems, and the curse once again applies this weekend.

Sadly, Thiago has picked up yet another fitness issue straight after coming back at Arsenal, with a hamstring injury set to keep him out for some time.

Dominik Szoboszlai is also missing, with a hamstring problem, while Mohamed Salah isn’t yet deemed fit enough to start.

The Egyptian could be back in full training next week, though, meaning he may be in contention to face Brentford a week on Saturday (12.30pm UK).

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate is suspended for the game after being sent off against Arsenal, and Conor Bradley is unavailable after the sad death of his father.

Illness threatened to deplete the squad further, too, with Joe Gomez among the potential absentees.

Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak are all ruled out with long-term injuries.

4. Our starting XI

Klopp has certain selection headaches ahead of the game, and a six-day break means his fit and available players should be well-rested.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will continue at right-back without Bradley around, while Andy Robertson is pushing for a first Liverpool start since October 8.

Klopp may see this is as the best game to bring in his first-choice left-back for Joe Gomez.

Wataru Endo in back after Asian Cup duty, so is an option in the No. 6 role, and Alexis Mac Allister could even play as a No. 8 in place of Ryan Gravenberch.

It will likely be a toss-up between Endo and Elliott, depending on where Klopp sees Mac Allister playing.

Likely Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Elliott, Jones; Jota, Diaz, Nunez

5. Who is out for Burnley?

For Burnley, centre-back Jordan Beyer looks set to miss out in defence, but Kompany has said that he is “quite positive” about Hannes Delcroix and Charlie Taylor being available after injury.

Nathan Redmond and Luca Koleosho are both missing, though, and Hjalmar Ekdal went off in the 2-2 draw with Fulham last time around.

New signing David Fofana could make his first start after scoring twice from the bench in that game, also registering an assist at Man City on his debut.

Possible Burnley XI:Trafford; Assignon, O’Shea, Esteve, Vitinho; Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Berge, Odobert; Fofana, Foster

6. Klopp’s presser

Addressing the media on Friday, Klopp spoke highly of Endo, who returns after being in great form before his exit last month:

“Wataru before he left was super influential on the pitch, obviously. His protection of the back four has been exceptional. “We need them all, and of course Macca and Wataru can play together, there’s no doubt about that. We will try, as much as we can, to bring them together in the right moment.”

With Gravenberch struggling at Arsenal and Elliott better off the bench this season, does it make sense to start both Endo and Mac Allister on Saturday?

7. Burnley’s dismal Anfield record

The odds are certainly stacked against Burnley on Saturday, and their record at Anfield shows how little their fans have had to shout about down the years.

In fact, the Clarets’ only victory at Liverpool since 1974 was a 1-0 win in 2020/21, when no fans were present due to Covid-19.

There have been some scares for the Reds in the fixture, however, not least a hard-earned 4-2 victory during the title-chasing 2018/19 season, when the visitors initally led in the game.

The last Anfield meeting between the pair was a routine 2-0 win for Liverpool in August 2021, with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane scoring the goals.

8. Did you know?

We all know how strong Liverpool are at home, but did you know they were this good?

Incredibly, the Reds have only lost five out of 140 games in the Premier League under Klopp in front of supporters – they lost six with no fans inside Anfield.

In fact, Liverpool’s only home league defeat with fans in the ground since April 2017 was against Leeds last season, which is remarkable.

What a fortress Klopp has made Anfield – the Reds’ next manager has a serious job on his hands to do the same.

9. Tim Robinson takes charge

Tom Robinson has been confirmed as the referee for Saturday’s game, which will be the first time he has taken charge of a Liverpool match in the Premier League.

His only games officiating them were both in the Carabao Cup – the 3-1 win over Leicester in the third round back in September and the 5-1 thrashing of West Ham in the quarter-finals.

Stuart Attwell is in charge of VAR and Tom Bramall is fourth official, while Eddie Smart and Nick Greenhalgh are the assistant referees.

10. Follow the match with TIA

Liverpool vs. Burnley isn’t live in the UK on Saturday, due to the 3pm blackout, so TIA’s matchday live blog is the best place to follow the action.

Harry McMullen will be in charge from 2.15pm (UK), keeping you entertained and up to date as the game unfolds.

Come on you Reds!