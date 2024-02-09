Liverpool City Council have confirmed that Anfield has been cleared to welcome a record 60,725 spectators for this weekend’s clash with Burnley.

The Reds are in Premier League action on Saturday afternoon looking to bounce back from a disappointing 3-1 defeat at Arsenal six days earlier.

They will do so in front of an almost completely full Anfield Road End, with just shy of the full 61,000 capacity figure set to be reached.

It was reported earlier this week that a record number of fans were set to be able to attend the clash, subject to clearance and safety checks.

Those checks have now been passed, meaning that the visit of Vincent Kompany’s side will be the biggest attendance for a Liverpool home game in over seven decades.

#News: Following an inspection today, the Council’s Ground Safety Advisory Group has recommended @LFC be granted a 4th interim safety certificate for #Anfield stadium allowing an extra 2,421 fans into the upper tier of the new Anfield Rd stand, taking ground capacity to 60,725. pic.twitter.com/0uHFCzwwVh — Liverpool City Council (@lpoolcouncil) February 9, 2024

The council tweeted on Friday afternoon: “Following an inspection today, the Council’s Ground Safety Advisory Group has recommended @LFC be granted a 4th interim safety certificate for #Anfield stadium allowing an extra 2,421 fans into the upper tier of the new Anfield Rd stand, taking ground capacity to 60,725.”

Jurgen Klopp said in his pre-match press conference that it will be “great” to almost fill the stadium for the contest, adding that he hopes to see a “reaction” in the stands as well as on the pitch.

It will still fall fractionally short of the highest-ever attendance recorded at Anfield, which came all the way back in 1952 before all-seater stadiums were introduced in English football.

Wolves were the visitors that day in the FA Cup fourth round, with the Reds coming away 2-1 winners on that occasion courtesy of an opening goal from noe other than a certain Bob Paisley.

It will, however, be the largest all-seated crowd at the stadium in the club’s history.

The phased opening of the new stand has required many fans to be patient, but there will be 2,421 supporters delighted by the news and itching to get into the stadium on Saturday.

Let’s hope it makes for a big atmosphere and a comfortable victory over the Clarets.