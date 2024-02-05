Anfield is set to reach close to its new full capacity of 61,000 when Liverpool take on Burnley on Saturday.

Close to all the remaining 4,000 seats previously unavailable to supporters will go on sale this week after work on the final sections of the expanded Anfield Road end were completed.

Anfield has been operating at a reduced capacity so far this season as a result of delays caused by the collapse of building contractors Buckingham Group.

Only 50,000 fans were able to attend games until the top tier was partially opened for the visit of Manchester United in December.

Attendances have since reached 57,000, but a remaining section of the stand had still to be finished off, with a home FA Cup fourth-round draw and progression to the League Cup semi-finals resulting in further setbacks.

However, the stand will be ready to reach close to full capacity this weekend should it pass further internal emergency conditions tests in conjunction with the council.

The next home game after the visit of Burnley is Luton in the Premier League on January 21, which could be the first match with 61,000 in attendance, if not, the next one is the FA Cup fifth round tie on February 28.