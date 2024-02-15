Only a couple of days until Liverpool are back in action, and we got news of Fernando Torres’ return to Anfield, plus whispers of another club potentially looking at Xabi Alonso.

El Nino at Anfield for the first time since 2015!

Liverpool Legends’ annual charity match is nearly upon us, and another big name has been added to the squad, with Torres to take part for the very first time.

He did previously play at Anfield in an all-star charity match with the likes of Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher and Luis Suarez in 2015, but this will be his first outing as a ‘Legend’.

The match is against Ajax Legends on March 23, and the Reds will be led by a management team of Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge, plus former England manager and lifelong Liverpool fan Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Over 43,000 tickets have been sold and if you want to find out how to be there, you can do so here!

It’ll be good to see you again, Fernando!

3 things today: Youngsters and growth

Liverpool are giving a first-team chance to an 18-year-old forward who grew 10 inches in eight months, enough to keep him out of action – get your head out of the gutter… [READ MORE]

Conor Bradley has said he is eager “to pick up where I left off” after being named Liverpool’s player of the month – he’s expected to start on Saturday after two games out

Darwin Nunez has been hailed by Harvey Elliott for his “responsibility” to learning English, with the forward now able to enjoy conversations with more of his team-mates [READ MORE]

Latest Liverpool FC news

Thomas Tuchel is under pressure at Bayern Munich and the German club “want to get the jump on Liverpool” for Xabi Alonso, who is their “preferred candidate” – it’s an easy choice, Xabi (The Times)

A supercomputer has predicted Liverpool have just a 24% chance of winning the league this season – well, the underdog tag has served us well in the past! [READ MORE]

Alexis Mac Allister‘s brother, Kevin, has spoke about his ‘pinch me’ moment playing at Anfield, saying it was a “proud moment for the whole family” (DeMorgen)

The latest around European football

Kylian Mbappe has told PSG he will leave in the summer, he is likely to join Real Madrid, but don’t be surprised to see Liverpool used for clicks again (The Athletic)

Roy Hodgson was taken to hospital on Thursday amid reports he is to be sacked – ex-Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner is expected to be named as his replacement at Palace (BBC)

Man United are making attempts to be a serious club again, not the news we want to hear, after making an approach for Newcastle‘s sporting director, Dan Ashworth – who the Reds were previously linked to (Mail)

Video of the day and match of the night

Now this is a entertaining watch as Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai surprise unsuspecting fans in the city – we also get to see where Dom got his cardboard cutout from!

It’s a good chance to take a look at a few possible Europa League opponents as the round of 32 gets underway tonight, Feyenoord vs. Roma is one of the early kickoffs (5.45pm UK), and AC Milan vs. Reens could be the choice for 8pm.

There’s eight games in total so go wild.