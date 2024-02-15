Conor Bradley: “I just want to pick up where I left off”

Conor Bradley is eager to pick up from where he left off following his return to the club after compassionate leave, with the right-back primed for another opportunity in the XI.

The 20-year-old returned to the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday after time away from the club to mourn the tragic passing of his father.

Bradley had enjoyed the best game of his career against Chelsea only days prior to returning to Northern Ireland, from where there was no rush from the club to have him return.

“The boy gets as long as he needs with his family,” Klopp insisted.

But now that he is back at Liverpool, Bradley wants to get back to helping the team in whatever way he can.

“I just want to pick up where I left off,” he told the club’s website.

“I just want to keep trying to play as well as I can for the team and help the team as much as I can, so hopefully, I can pick up with that on Saturday and see what happens.”

Bradley will be expected to slot back into the starting lineup after the news that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be on the sidelines for a number of weeks after a reoccurrence of his knee injury.

The right-back started five games in a row throughout January, and his performances earned him the title of player of the month, an award voted by fans, who Bradley could not be more thankful of.

“Thank you, it’s a privilege,” Bradley said when receiving the award. “Obviously, it’s been a good month for me, it’s been a good couple of games and yeah, I’m just very happy to win it.

“As I say, it’s a privilege.

“It means a bit more [being voted for by the fans]. Obviously from the Chelsea game, hearing my name get sung out was probably the most special moment of my life, to be honest, because I have supported the club all my life.

“But yeah, it coming from the supporters as well, I can’t thank them enough for the support they have given me.”

‘There’s only one Conor Bradley‘ rang out around Anfield in the win over Chelsea and it made for a surreal experience for the boyhood Red, understandably so!

“I just felt like I was in a dream the whole game,” the academy graduate explained.

“It was pretty mental and it just felt like nothing could go wrong for me, so yeah, I just want to keep working hard now, though, and hopefully focus on the next game and see where it takes us.”