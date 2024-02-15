There are 14 games remaining in Liverpool’s Premier League season and Jurgen Klopp‘s tenure in the English topflight, and a supercomputer has had its say on if it will be a successful end for the German.

The Reds are in control of their own destiny, even with Man City currently having a game in hand, as they currently sit two points ahead with a meeting with Pep Guardiola’s side still to come.

Of course, the same can be said of City, who we know all too well when it comes down to the run-in.

The tug-of-war at the top will continue to play out until May, but currently Opta Analyst‘s ‘Season Simulation’ tool indicates Klopp’s team will finish the season as runners-up.

After matchweek 24, Liverpool’s title chances dropped from 26.1 percent to 24 percent despite their victory over Burnley, with City heavy favourites to defend their title on 67.7 percent.

As for those sitting behind the leading two, Arsenal are not deemed to be strong contenders by the supercomputer, with their chances rated at 8.2 percent.

But it’s not nearly as low as their north London rivals, with Tottenham deemed to have just a 0.1 percent chance – a flicker of hope still burning for Spurs then, however tiny it may be!

There will be significant fluctuations to the supercomputer’s assessments over the coming weeks as Liverpool only a few matchdays ago had a likelihood of 42.1 percent of lifting the trophy.

Klopp has been hit with untimely injury setbacks to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai, but he has shown his squad is deep and he’s not afraid to make the necessary changes.

Liverpool are the only team still competing across four competitions and they will hope for a timely boost when the Carabao Cup final comes around on February 25 – one can’t underestimate the impact it could have.

As for the other end of the table, Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton are deemed the most likely to drop to the Championship – and Liverpool still have to play the latter two at Anfield.

It will be interesting to see what the supercomputer has to say after City visit Anfield on March 10!