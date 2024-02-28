Three days after lifting the League Cup, Liverpool are back in more domestic cup action with Southampton the visitors at Anfield. Here’s how you can watch online and on TV.

Sunday proved one of the most memorable days under Jurgen Klopp‘s tenure, with an injury-ravaged side propped up by talented but unknown youngsters going on to lift their first trophy of the season.

Celebrations could not rumble on, though, as Liverpool are already back in action, this time in the FA Cup.

The list of absentees is still extensive for the visit of the Championship side, but this Reds team has proved it is not short on belief or quality. So, can they keep the quadruple hopes alive?

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 3pm in New York, 12pm in Los Angeles, 7am (Thursday) in Sydney, but midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Southampton is being shown live on ITV 1, which is available to live stream on the ITV X streaming service here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Southampton and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Southampton is being shown live on ESPN+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Southampton and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Southampton is being shown live on Sportsnet in Canada, which is available to live stream with Sportsnet Now here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Southampton and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Southampton and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

